‘We have always pinned our hopes on the American people’: Chinese President Xi Jinping after meeting his ‘friend’ Bill Gates

beijing [China]June 16 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping met Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft and co-chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, on Friday in Beijing, state media Global Times reported.

“You are the first American friend I met in Beijing this year,” Xi told Gates according to a report in Chinese state media.

“I often say that the foundation of China-US relations is people-to-people ties. We have always pinned our hopes on the American people and hope that the peoples of our two countries will maintain their friendship,” Xi said. World times.

According to a Chinese media report, Xi praised Gates and his foundation for their long-term commitment to facilitating global poverty reduction, health, development as well as public welfare and charitable work. President Xi also told Gates that China is willing to work with him and his foundation to continue to strengthen cooperation in relevant fields, and to provide support and assistance to other developing countries, Xi said. GlobalTimes.

Gates said he was visiting China for the first time since 2019. Gates is the latest high-profile business titan to visit the country in recent months, Fox Business reported.

The Microsoft co-founder tweeted on Wednesday: “Just landed in Beijing for the first time since 2019, where I’m thrilled to visit partners working on global health and development challenges with @gatesfoundation for more than 15 years.”

The billionaire philanthropist last met Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2015, and in 2020 Xi wrote a letter thanking Gates and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for pledging some $5 million to the country in its fight against the coronavirus. COVID according to Fox Business.

On Thursday, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced it would provide $50 million over the next five years to help Chinese efforts to fight the disease.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced a renewed collaboration with the Beijing Municipal Government and Tsinghua University to support the Global Health Drug Discovery Institute (GHDDI) “in its efforts to improve global health outcomes through therapeutics life-saving for infectious diseases such as tuberculosis and malaria, which disproportionately affect the world’s poorest,” according to the foundation’s statement.

Meanwhile, according to Fox Business, China has rolled out the red carpet for US CEOs in recent months.

Gates has retired from Microsoft management and appears to be overseas to focus on the work of the global charity he founded with his ex-wife.

Other high profile visits to China this year include those of Tesla’s Elon Musk and Apple’s Tim Cook. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is expected to visit China soon.

During Musk’s three-day visit to China, the Tesla chief audited the electric vehicle giant’s operations and met with China’s foreign minister.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon also visited China earlier this month on a trip to Asia to meet with employees there and in neighboring Taiwan, according to Fox Business. (ANI)

