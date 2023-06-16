Narendra Modi | US rights groups plan protests for Narendra Modi’s US visit over human rights in India

US rights groups are planning protests next week against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Washington over what they say is a deteriorating human rights situation in India.

The Indian American Muslim Council, Peace Action, Veterans for Peace and the Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition plan to gather near the White House on June 22, when Modi is due to meet US President Joe Biden.

Washington is hoping for closer ties with the world’s biggest democracy, which is seen as a counterbalance to China, but rights advocates fear geopolitics could overshadow human rights concerns. The United States said these included the government’s targeting of religious minorities, dissidents and journalists.

The groups prepared leaflets which read ‘Modi is not welcome’ and ‘Save India from Hindu supremacy’.

Another event is planned in New York with a show called “Howdy Democracy”, a play on the name of “Howdy Modi! of 2019. rally in Texas with Indian Prime Minister and then US President Donald Trump.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have invited policymakers, journalists and analysts next week to a Washington screening of a BBC documentary about Modi which questioned his leadership during the deadly 2002 riots in Gujarat.

All of this is unlikely to change the Biden-Modi talks, analysts said.

“I guess human rights won’t be at the center of the conversation,” said Donald Camp, a former State Department official and fellow at the Washington Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank.

Camp said that for Modi’s trip to be considered a success on both sides, there would be reluctance on the part of Washington to raise human rights issues.

The US State Department said it regularly raises human rights concerns with Indian officials and respects the free speech rights of US residents to protest against Modi.

A spokesman for India’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Press Freedom Concerns

Since Modi took office in 2014, India has fallen from 140th place in the World Press Freedom Index to 161st this year, its lowest on record, while still topping the list in the World Press Freedom Index. highest number of Internet shutdowns in the world for five consecutive years.

The Indian government rejects the criticism, saying its policies are aimed at the welfare of all communities and that it enforces the law equally. Modi remains India’s most popular leader and is expected to remain in office after next year’s elections.

Advocacy groups, however, have raised concerns over allegations of human rights abuses by Modi’s Hindu nationalist party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

They point to a 2019 citizenship law that the UN human rights office has called “fundamentally discriminatory” by excluding Muslim migrants; anti-conversion legislation that challenged the constitutionally protected right to freedom of belief; and revoking the special status of Muslim-majority Kashmir in 2019.

President George W. Bush’s administration denied Modi a visa in 2005 under a 1998 US law barring entry to foreigners who have committed “particularly serious violations of religious freedom.” In 2002, when Modi had just become chief minister of Gujarat, at least 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, were killed in sectarian riots.

Modi has denied any wrongdoing. An inquest ordered by the Supreme Court of India found no evidence to prosecute him. When he became prime minister, the US ban was lifted.

Under Biden, Washington raised some quiet concerns, including from Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the State Department in its 2023 reports on human rights and religious freedom.

“The China factor is certainly one of the main reasons why the United States treats issues of rights and democracy in India with gloves, but it goes deeper than that,” said Michael Kugelman, director of South Asia. Institute of the Wilson Center think tank in Washington. .

“The United States views India as an important long-term partner.”