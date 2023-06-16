Don’t minimize what Donald Trump is accused of doing





Trump’s indictment

Trump indicted: what to know about the documents affair and the aftermath | June 9

If you read the media accounts of Donald Trump’s indictment, including the Tampa Bay Times, the charges sound like mishandling of classified documents. Trump is charged with criminal violations of our national security laws, Jack Smith made clear in his statement. The indictment itself says Trump took information about US defense capabilities and plans to respond to military attacks, all of which endanger US national security and the safety of the military. American. Then, Smith says, he engaged in a plot to obstruct justice when the government demanded the return of our property.

The headlines and media summaries of mismanagement might refer to agricultural subsidy documents he accidentally brought home. Let’s be specific: Donald Trump, who is accused of illegally taking damaging military and nuclear secrets and lying when asked to return them, was indicted today.

Even a few Republicans have the guts to call it what it is. Senator John Thune said it with precision: Trump took national security secrets. Ambassador Nikki Haley, a Republican, said if the indictment were true, Trump would put all of our military men and women at risk.

Let’s not help Trump and his apologists downplay this danger to our country and our allies by using bland words to take nuclear secrets. Ask Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, an American couple convicted of espionage and later executed, if they wish they had been charged with mishandling of documents.

Bruce Benidt, Port Richey

Untouchable

Trump pleads not guilty to charges of unlawfully keeping classified documents at Florida estate | June 13

Donald Trump will get away with it. He always has, he always will.

Mortimer Brown, Lutz

More advantage

Like all Americans, Donald Trump will have his day in court. But one thing is clear: no one in this country is above the law. Person.

Paul Bacon, Hallandale Beach

Christie performed well

Chris Christie is the Brutus Ron DeSantis needs to beat Trump | Chronicle, June 8

As a political communicator for over 40 years, I closely followed the CNN town hall with Chris Christie. To be honest, I’m not sure he can or will win the Republican presidential nomination. But unlike the majority of Republicans, including most other potential Republican candidates, Christie knows this well and has worked for Donald Trump, but he is not afraid of the former president.

At the town hall, Christie attacked Trump with vigor and force, calling him a loser and explicitly explaining why he shouldn’t be the next president. Moreover, he answered questions directly without mincing his words or worrying about what his opponents might say. Like him or not, as someone who spent his career studying political rhetoric, I think Christie was rhetorically formidable.

If Christie makes it through to the debate phase, which at this stage can be a long one, he will be a tough opponent. One of the things I found particularly interesting about the CNN town hall was that the public, including those who said they supported another candidate, listened and responded positively at least nonverbally.

Make no mistake: Christie has a record and the ability to persuade. Whether or not he will succeed in convincing enough people to win the nomination remains to be seen. But don’t underestimate the power of Christie’s keen sense of rhetoric.

Richard A. Cherwitz, Austin, TX

Clergy for Pride

As St. Pete Pride approaches, those involved feel both joy and anxiety | June 13

As Pinellas County clergy, we affirm with joy that our congregations are committed to affirming and welcoming spirituality and the life of faith. Each of our faith traditions has struggled with the legacy of perpetuating homophobia, transphobia, and anti-LGBTQ+ bias, and we come forward to repent.

We ask forgiveness for how our traditions have isolated, hurt and harmed the LGBTQ+ community. We are committed to fostering places of worship that are allies and partners for transformation and acceptance in our culture. We affirm today that all genders and all sexual orientations are whole, holy and good.

Although we each represent different theological traditions and religious peoples, we all affirm the dignity of the human person, the transforming power of love and the depth of hope in community.

We speak out against venomous transphobia, homophobia, and indifference, whether on cable news, social media, or in our own country. We denounce the laws our state has passed that criminalize trans Floridians, denying them necessary health care, falsely labeling them as child molesters, even denying them access to restrooms.

We invite all members of our community to seek love, practice kindness, oppose bigotry and prejudice, and join together and associate in hospitality and solidarity. Our LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters have suffered too much and face too many threats to their dignity and livelihoods. We say: No more.

Let us make our county, as people of faith and goodwill, a place of welcome, care and inclusion.

Happy Pride Month!

Rev. Ben Atherton-Zeman, St. Pete’s Unitarian Universalist Church; Rev. Kimberley Harrell, The New Thought Community of Gulfport; Reverend Amy Kindred, Unitarian Universalists of Clearwater; Rabbi Joshua Lobel, Bnai Israel Temple, Clearwater; Reverend Dr. Guillermo Mrquez-Sterling, Pass-a-Grille Beach

