Donald Trump has a poll problem





The 50% threshold in a survey can sometimes be distracting. When more than half of people give a certain answer, that answer often becomes the dominant message that emerges from the survey question. This is the answer that seems to have won. Yet the most important information may nevertheless be hiding elsewhere.

Consider last week’s polls that asked Americans their opinion on the federal charges against Donald Trump. Here are the results of an ABC News/Ipsos poll, which were similar to other poll results:

On the face of it, a central message appears to be strong and continued support for Trump as a majority of Republicans have said the charges are not serious. Most Republicans also said he should not have been charged with a crime and that the indictment was politically motivated.

Media headlines have emphasized these pro-Trump majorities. At a dinner with Democratic donors this week, Jill Biden said she had just read one of these headlines and found it a little shocking. Republican voters, Biden said, don’t care about the indictment.

To be clear, Trump’s enduring support among Republicans is a big story. If this continues, he is likely to become the party’s candidate. This support is a sign that the political polarization in the United States has become so intense that most Republican voters seem to care more about loyalty to Trump than the possibility that he will harm national security by allowing the circulation of sensitive information.

But the existence of a durable pro-Trump Republican majority is not the only important conclusion of recent polls. A few more subtle patterns in the data are more worrisome for Trump.

A decisive minority?

First, look at the relative sizes of minority opinions in each category in this table above: there are significantly more Republicans who consider the accusations serious than Democrats or independents who don’t think they are. serious. The indictment divides Republicans more than it divides Democrats.

A basic lesson of politics is that you win when public debate is focused on issues that divide your adversarial supporters and unite yours. Affirmative action, for example, is a problematic topic for the Democratic Party, even though most of its voters support the policy, because there are more Democrats who oppose it than Republicans who support it. (The Times recently explained how this dynamic led to a landslide defeat for an affirmative action referendum in California.) For similar reasons, undocumented immigration creates political problems for Democrats.

Problematic issues for the Republican Party, on the other hand, include access to health care, the minimum wage, same-sex marriage and, above all, the ban on abortion. Recent polls show that Trump’s behavior also falls into this category. Republicans who think he should have been charged with a crime outnumber Democrats who think he shouldn’t have been. Trump is dividing the party, says Jonathan Bernstein, a political scientist who writes for Bloomberg Opinion. No, not evenly, but even an 80/20 split is a true split.

Another problematic sign for Trump is that the number of Republicans embarrassed by his legal troubles appears to be growing. The same goes for the number of independents. More voters are embarrassed by the case against him for taking classified material and trying to cover up what he did than by New York State’s earlier charges related to stashed money for a sexual encounter :

The bottom line

The 2024 election is still nearly a year and a half away, and prosecutors trying to hold Trump accountable will have to continue to plead their case not just in courtrooms but also to the public if they hope to convince the most Americans about the seriousness of the charges. . But those prosecutors don’t need convincing for most Republicans to succeed.

Look at what happened in the 2022 midterm elections. A small slice of Republican voters were sufficiently unhappy with Trump’s undemocratic behavior (and the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling) to leave the party , helping Democrats retain control of the Senate. The past two presidential elections offer a similar case study: Trump lost the presidency in 2020 in part because 11% of typical Republican voters supported Joe Biden, compared to 9% who voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, according to Catalist, a data company.

Fifty percent isn’t the only number that matters when looking at a subgroup in a survey. Small changes within each party can determine election results.

Related: The night Mr. Trump announced his indictment, the cars were surrounded on Fox News, wrote Nate Cohn, chief political analyst for the Times. But after the indictment was released, the conversation became more mixed.

