SD Inpres, the quality ridiculed by Jokowi, even leads an American economist to win the Nobel Prize

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) gave an unexpected answer when asked about the foreign foremen or supervisors involved in the construction of the capital of the archipelago (IKN), North Penajam Paser Regency, East Kalimantan. Jokowi considered using foreign inspectors to maintain the quality of the goods produced.

“Foreman what, different Oh foreman and supervisor. Indeed, it was suggested during the meeting that only one, two are for quality issues of goods produced later,” Jokowi said at Menteng Pulo Market, South Jakarta, on Thursday (15/6/2023 ).

Jokowi explained that the involvement of foreign supervisors in the IKN project was also aimed at attracting foreign investors. According to him, the government does not want the results of the development of the IKN to fall short of expectations. Jokowi also made a comparison, he didn’t want the IKN results to look like the Presidential Instruction Primary School building during the time of President Soeharto.

When he was in power, one of Suharto’s programs was to accelerate education by constructing massive buildings Ins SD in all corners of the country. “No no yes because we want to raise our level of quality. Don’t wait for results later kayak SD Inpres, do you want it?” said Jokowi.

Meanwhile, the SD Inpres program in Indonesia has received worldwide recognition. Suharto’s solution to poverty reduction through education was awarded the Nobel Prize.

This was after a trio of United States (US) citizens namely Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer won the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2019. The three economists were awarded the prize on higher for their research results related to global poverty.

