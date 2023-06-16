Turkish government accused of using blockade of mayor’s presidential race

The Turkish government is using criminal charges to try to prevent Istanbul’s mayor, a leading opposition figure, from becoming the country’s president or leader of his party, the mayor’s lawyer told The Media Line.

Ekrem Imamoglu, who gave the opposition its biggest victory in decades by winning the Istanbul mayoral race in 2019, faces up to seven years in prison on new charges after being sentenced to more than two years last year.

The new charges accuse him of fraud over government tenders that were distributed while Ekrem Imamoglu, a member of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), was leading Istanbul’s Beylikdüzü district. .

His lawyer, Gokhan Gunaydin, told The Media Line that the charges are a “political ploy” and that the government wants to prevent Imamoglu from becoming the leader of the main opposition party or becoming the country’s president.

“The plan is to try to ban his political route,” said Gunaydin, who was in court yesterday to represent Imamoglu against the new charges.

Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan react on the day of the anticipated poll results for the second round of the presidential election, in Istanbul, Turkey, May 28, 2023. (DILARA SENKAYA/REUTERS)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s communications office did not immediately respond to The Media Line’s request for comment.

Gunaydin said Imamoglu was not involved in the tenders that were distributed and on which the charges are based.

Imamoglu could be forced out of office if convicted or if the previous conviction against him is upheld due to a so-called “political ban”, which would not allow him to be elected.

Gunaydin said there would be several appeals before such a ban is enforced and that CHP supporters and others who find the process unfair would lead a “struggle” against such a decision.

“The results of the last elections in Istanbul showed that this will happen,” he said.

After Imamoglu won a narrow victory over Erdogan’s ally in the mayoral race, the election committee canceled the results and declared another vote to be held, which Imamoglu ended up winning in landslide.

Last year, Imamoglu was sentenced to more than two years for “insulting” election officials, but that verdict is under appeal.

Imamoglu has denied all charges against him.

Tensions in Türkiye

Critics have accused the government of political interference in the country’s courts, but the government insists the judiciary is independent.

Analysts say Erdogan will crack down harder on dissent after winning an election that was expected to be the toughest challenge to his power, with multiple polls showing the opposition candidate tied or ahead of him.

On Thursday, a co-founder of an opposition party led by Erdogan’s former finance minister was sentenced to five years in prison for sharing classified information.

The charges come ahead of local elections in which people will go to the polls to vote for mayors across the country.

Aydin Sezer, a foreign policy analyst based in Ankara, said Erdogan’s main goals will be to win back Istanbul and Ankara which were taken from the opposition for the first time in decades in local elections in 2019.

“For these two cities, Erdogan would consider names that are important and can get votes from all segments of society. However, he is aware that the negative impact of new economic policies on the population will play an important role in the elections,” Sezer wrote in a message to The Media Line.

Turkey’s struggling economy, with inflation reported at nearly 40% last month, is seen as one of the main reasons why Erdogan’s party lost the cities in the last local elections and why it was forced into a runoff in May’s presidential election to retain power.

Istanbul, the country’s largest city and economic engine, is where the Turkish president began his political career as mayor and where he grew up in a working-class neighborhood.

His party’s defeat in the city’s mayoral election is considered his biggest political defeat since he came to power.

The CHP is currently embroiled in internal party politics, with ousted presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu facing calls to step down as party leader and Imamoglu demanding a comprehensive party change.

Ryan Bohl, Middle East analyst for risk intelligence firm RANE, told The Media Line that Erdogan was trying to prevent opposition candidates from winning local elections because they could be seen as challengers. in the next presidential election.

“I think he’s going to try to disrupt the opposition, try to keep them from coming back from their loss this year,” Bohl said.

He said if the opposition wins local elections again in Istanbul and Ankara it will create hopes that they may succeed in the 2028 presidential election, but if they lose it will further reduce their prospects after their election. defeat in May.

“If they lose those seats, it will put the morale of the opposition even lower and it could end up with them disbanding…and the political party will start to crumble and crumble,” he said. declared.

“If they get victories, then…the CHP can ward off that, rally the troops and try to prepare the counterattack for 2028.”