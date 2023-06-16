Politics
Turkish government accused of using blockade of mayor’s presidential race
The Turkish government is using criminal charges to try to prevent Istanbul’s mayor, a leading opposition figure, from becoming the country’s president or leader of his party, the mayor’s lawyer told The Media Line.
Ekrem Imamoglu, who gave the opposition its biggest victory in decades by winning the Istanbul mayoral race in 2019, faces up to seven years in prison on new charges after being sentenced to more than two years last year.
The new charges accuse him of fraud over government tenders that were distributed while Ekrem Imamoglu, a member of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), was leading Istanbul’s Beylikdüzü district. .
His lawyer, Gokhan Gunaydin, told The Media Line that the charges are a “political ploy” and that the government wants to prevent Imamoglu from becoming the leader of the main opposition party or becoming the country’s president.
“The plan is to try to ban his political route,” said Gunaydin, who was in court yesterday to represent Imamoglu against the new charges.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s communications office did not immediately respond to The Media Line’s request for comment.
Gunaydin said Imamoglu was not involved in the tenders that were distributed and on which the charges are based.
Imamoglu could be forced out of office if convicted or if the previous conviction against him is upheld due to a so-called “political ban”, which would not allow him to be elected.
Gunaydin said there would be several appeals before such a ban is enforced and that CHP supporters and others who find the process unfair would lead a “struggle” against such a decision.
“The results of the last elections in Istanbul showed that this will happen,” he said.
After Imamoglu won a narrow victory over Erdogan’s ally in the mayoral race, the election committee canceled the results and declared another vote to be held, which Imamoglu ended up winning in landslide.
Last year, Imamoglu was sentenced to more than two years for “insulting” election officials, but that verdict is under appeal.
Imamoglu has denied all charges against him.
Tensions in Türkiye
Critics have accused the government of political interference in the country’s courts, but the government insists the judiciary is independent.
Analysts say Erdogan will crack down harder on dissent after winning an election that was expected to be the toughest challenge to his power, with multiple polls showing the opposition candidate tied or ahead of him.
On Thursday, a co-founder of an opposition party led by Erdogan’s former finance minister was sentenced to five years in prison for sharing classified information.
The charges come ahead of local elections in which people will go to the polls to vote for mayors across the country.
Aydin Sezer, a foreign policy analyst based in Ankara, said Erdogan’s main goals will be to win back Istanbul and Ankara which were taken from the opposition for the first time in decades in local elections in 2019.
“For these two cities, Erdogan would consider names that are important and can get votes from all segments of society. However, he is aware that the negative impact of new economic policies on the population will play an important role in the elections,” Sezer wrote in a message to The Media Line.
Turkey’s struggling economy, with inflation reported at nearly 40% last month, is seen as one of the main reasons why Erdogan’s party lost the cities in the last local elections and why it was forced into a runoff in May’s presidential election to retain power.
Istanbul, the country’s largest city and economic engine, is where the Turkish president began his political career as mayor and where he grew up in a working-class neighborhood.
His party’s defeat in the city’s mayoral election is considered his biggest political defeat since he came to power.
The CHP is currently embroiled in internal party politics, with ousted presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu facing calls to step down as party leader and Imamoglu demanding a comprehensive party change.
Ryan Bohl, Middle East analyst for risk intelligence firm RANE, told The Media Line that Erdogan was trying to prevent opposition candidates from winning local elections because they could be seen as challengers. in the next presidential election.
“I think he’s going to try to disrupt the opposition, try to keep them from coming back from their loss this year,” Bohl said.
He said if the opposition wins local elections again in Istanbul and Ankara it will create hopes that they may succeed in the 2028 presidential election, but if they lose it will further reduce their prospects after their election. defeat in May.
“If they lose those seats, it will put the morale of the opposition even lower and it could end up with them disbanding…and the political party will start to crumble and crumble,” he said. declared.
“If they get victories, then…the CHP can ward off that, rally the troops and try to prepare the counterattack for 2028.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/article-746573
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkish government accused of using blockade of mayor’s presidential race
- SD Inpres, the quality ridiculed by Jokowi, even leads an American economist to win the Nobel Prize
- Who is Supergirl’s actor in the Flash movie (and what was she in)?
- Zach Fenno explains how alternative exercises improve tennis performance
- Hailey Bieber Wears Pink Couture Mini Dress for Rhode’s Birthday
- Sandra Moore Heads PEI’s Cleantech Innovation Center | Ocean 100
- IfATE promises review of professional standards IfATE will review professional standards
- Miami mayor Francis Suarez has submitted his candidacy for 2024
- New breath test may detect common cancers
- Turkey 2023 Earthquake Response: A humanitarian snapshot of Kahramanmaraş, from 8 June 2023 – TURKEY
- Stocks & Markets News, Economics & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, World Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Donald Trump is said to be obsessed with boxes