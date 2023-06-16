Rishi Sunak faces potentially acrimonious vote on Boris Johnson’s partygate report | Political news

Rishi Sunak faces a potentially acrimonious vote on Boris Johnson’s partygate report early next week.

A debate and vote on the report, released Thursday by the House of Commons Privileges Committeewill take place on Monday – Mr Johnson59th birthday.

But it will not be a rally that Mr Johnson can attend, as he has now officially left the House of Commons.

However, some of his loyal supporters might get a chance to voice their support for the former prime minister.

Those who stayed with Mr Johnson until the end – many of whom were subsequently honored – are optimistic about Monday’s result.

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg told Sky News: ‘Inevitably Boris will lose the vote because you have the whole opposition against him… you also have Boris’s enemies in the Conservative party.”

It could be that Sir Jacob, alongside Nadine Dorries, decides to voice his support for his former leader in the House.

MPs will also vote on whether Mr Johnson should be stripped of his access to the Palace of Westminster – although allies of the former Prime Minister suggest he could regain access if he manages to stand in another constituency.

While the motion to vote on is simply worded – “that this House concur in the Fifth Report of the Privileges Committee” – the answer on how to vote will be complicated for many Tory MPs.

Mr Johnson is popular with many members of the Conservative Party, so opposing him will be a headache for associations.

THE notably Mrs. Dorries not ennobled tweeted: “Any Tory MP who votes for this report is fundamentally not a Tory and will be held accountable by members and the public. De-selections may follow. This is serious.”

Meanwhile, the former prime minister’s lack of popularity with the rest of the electorate makes his support equally unattractive.

A YouGov poll of 3,031 adults in the UK found just 15 per cent of those polled thought the recommended 90-day suspension for Mr Johnson was too harsh.

So he can be relieved to know that Downing Street has put them on a one-line whipping – meaning reporting to Westminster is not compulsory.

And the vote itself is likely to be free, so no one in the government benches will be told how to vote.

Many eyes will watch the way Mr Sunak – and other government ministers – are voting on a report that lambasted their former leader and a government many were part of.

Downing Street declined to be drawn on the Prime Minister’s vote when asked on Thursday evening.

“He intends to take the time to fully review the report,” Sunak’s spokesman said.

Conservative Penny Mordaunt, who as Leader of the House of Commons announced the vote, said: ‘My advice to all MPs, having asked the committee to do the work we have asked of them, is to read the report, make their own judgments about it and take the task that is ours to do so seriously and soberly, and the members should use their own judgment about it.”

She added: “These are difficult questions for the House. We have to look at the evidence, we have to look at the report, but we are talking about people who are friends and colleagues. It will be a painful process and a sad process for us. all, the task we face on Monday.

“But we all have to do what we think is right, and others have to leave us alone to do it.”