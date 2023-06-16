Donald Trump wins rare legal victory as DA drops golf course tax probe





NEW YORK: Make Donald Trump one less legal headache A suburban New York City prosecutor said on Thursday she had closed a multi-year investigation focusing in part on whether the former president twice charged or his company had deceived the authorities to reduce taxes on the properties they own. Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said in a statement that she made the decision after an objective investigation independent of politics, party affiliation and personal or political beliefs. No charges have been brought against Trump or his company, the Trump Organization. Rocah, a Democrat, began investigating Trump in 2021, seeking to determine whether he or the Trump Organization provided officials with misleading valuations in an attempt to reduce the tax bill for his Trump National Golf Club at Briarcliff Manor, in approximately 29 miles (46 kilometers) north of midtown Manhattan. As part of the investigation, Rocah’s office subpoenaed records of the golf course and the town of Ossining, which administers the course’s taxes. In an all-caps post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote that ending the investigation was “the honorable thing to do as long as I did nothing wrong, but where and when will I find my reputation? When will the other bogus cases against me be dropped?” A message seeking comment was left for the Trump Organization. The company has described Rocah’s investigation in the past as politically motivated and misguided. burying the extramarital affair allegations that arose during his first run for the White House.Rocah discussed his decision to close the case in an interview earlier Thursday with CBS News, confirming a report Wednesday by the Insider media.C “It’s really important, more important than ever in our country, to make sure people understand that we have independent prosecutors, we have a justice system that works independent of politics,” Rocah told CBS. I can stand here and proudly say that I am one of those prosecutors, and I look at every subject of an investigation, every organization that is investigated, the same,” Rocah said. for the Briarcliff Manor course. The company once valued the golf club for tax purposes at around $1.4 million, later increasing its estimate to $6.5 million, while the city for years valued it at more than 15 million. millions of dollars. In 2021, a New York judge ruled on a compromise that would reduce the appraisal to $9.5 million for 2021. The compromise also reduced appraisals dating back several years by approximately 30%, triggering refunds to the company of approximately $875,000 for surcharges on its back taxes. At the same time, Trump and company are accused of inflating asset values ​​to impress lenders and associates. New York Attorney General Letitia James sued Trump and the Trump Organization last year, alleging they provided banks and others with false information about his net worth and the value of such assets. than hotels and golf courses. Among the allegations in the case, which is expected to go to trial in October, is that the company inflated the value of the Briarcliff Manor golf club by millions of dollars by counting membership fees which were not sold or were never paid.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/world/us/donald-trump-scores-rare-legal-win-as-da-drops-golf-course-tax-probe/articleshow/101031698.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos