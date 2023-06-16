Disturbed by the US and EU, the steep road of the Jokowi project is endless!

As we know, before the end of the term of President Joko Widodo (Jokwoi), we were plagued by downstream condemnations. This is Jokowi’s pride project.

But a series of steep roads facing Indonesia. various developed countries seem to start looking for “causes” because of this Indonesian product.

Besides the United States, which isolates nickel from RI, Europe is also looking for trouble with Indonesian iron steel and even agricultural raw materials such as palm oil.

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – As we know, before the end of the mandate of President Joko Widodo (Jokwoi), we often hear endorsements. Not without reason, it is Jokowi’s proud project to make our country ‘independent’ so that he can increase the added value of the country’s main commodities.

As is known, by conveying downstream, for example, raw materials of raw nickel can turn into finished commodities such as iron, steel, batteries for electric vehicles and others.

However, the steep path facing the government is getting harder and harder. President Jokowi often encounters steep roads due to the attitudes of Western countries, such as the European Union and the United States (USA). The “exclusion” of nickel from RI is not yet complete, now Iron Steel is also threatened with not being able to be anti-dumling to anti-subsidy. Can Indonesia fight against these developed countries?

A series of steep roads for Indonesian nickel products

This nickel product has many tests. Let’s try to flashback a bit, accompanied by the amount a country that needs nickel, In 2021, the government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will begin to intensify an industrial downstream program to increase the added value of nickel ore.

The Indonesian government has also launched a battery development program for the needs of electric vehicles (electric vehicle).

President Jokowi’s commitment and support is proven by what he has donerevolutionaryconstruction of a battery factory for electric vehicles belonging to PT. HKML Indonesia battery on September 15, 2021.

Not only in Indonesia, the battery factory located in the Karawang New Industrial City Complex, Karawang Regency is also the first electric vehicle battery factory in Southeast Asia.

But the reality is not right. The downstream policy of nickel mining has been the subject of a lawsuit at the World Trade Organization (world trade organization/WTO) by the European Union (EU). In this lawsuit, Indonesia’s downstream nickel was declared defeated.

But Indonesia is not afraid. Since being declared defeated, the government immediately appealed the European Union case to the WTO. “He keeps being sued at the WTO, he keeps losing, because that’s what will turn a developing country into a developed country, let alone our country. Don’t think our country will become a developed if we are afraid to release the raw materials that exist in our country,” he pointed out some time ago.

Naturally, Nickel is a magical “treasure” in the country as it is one of the important raw materials for realizing Indonesia’s dream of becoming the world “king” of batteries.

The European Union sued RI at the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2020. As a result, RI was declared defeated by the WTO Dispute Settlement Body (DSB) panel in October 2022 .

Indonesia is one of the largest nickel producers in the world and has ambitions to become a global “electric vehicle king” amid growing demand for gadgets and electric vehicles. Nickel is an important element to support this ambition.

Based on data from the United States Geological Survey (USGS), in 2022, nickel production in Indonesia will still rank first with the most superior production, reaching 1.6 million metric tons.

So far, the WTO issue still continues the struggle. So far, Indonesia and the European Union are still waiting for judges to be trained by the Appellate Body of the WTO, which currently does not exist because there is a blockage in the selection of the Appellate body by a WTO member (United States).

With the blockade, everything is delayed. There are at least 25 appeals pending processing by the WTO Appellate Body.

Nevertheless, now is the time for the government and the lawyers to prepare arguments to test the decision of the initial panel which is considered to be erroneous in the interpretation of WTO rules.

RI Nickel excommunicated by America

As is known, the results of RI nickel products are ostracized by the United States (US). Isolate in the sense that it is not included in the plan to do the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). RI nickel products that have been downstream are still considered less green.

Thanks to the new IRA law, it is known that the United States will grant a tax credit for the purchase of an electric car. This law includes $370 billion in subsidies for clean energy technologies.

However, there is concern that batteries containing components of Indonesian origin are still not eligible for the tax credit.Inflation Reduction Rate (IRA) in full. The reason why the United States considered that Indonesia does not yet have a free trade agreement with the United States and the dominance of Chinese companies in the nickel industry.

While The United States ranks as the last largest nickel producer in the world at just 18,000 metric tons. Compared to Indonesia, of course, it still lags far behind.

Apart from being superior as a producer, Indonesia is listed as the owner of the largest nickel reserves in the world in 2022, reaching 21 million metric tons. Its position is comparable to that of Australia. There is also Brazil as the owner of the world’s next largest nickel reserves of 16 million metric tons.

That’s what causes it Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut said the IRA was indeed more attractive than other prices such as gas prices. However, Luhut said that if the United States does not immediately establish cooperation with Indonesia or the Free Trade Agreement (FTA), the United States will lose.

So far, the biggest consumer of nickel is China. According to data from Statista, China’s nickel demand in 2020 reached 1.31 million tons. Meanwhile, global nickel demand last year reached 2.78 million tonnes, according to the International Nickel Study Group (INSG), and is expected to rise to 3.02 million tonnes this year.

However, The United States is one of the largest consumers of nickel in the world. According to USGS data, tin consumption in the United States in 2021 will be 210,000 tons, or about 7% of total world consumption.

Iron Steel also gets “Jegal”

Indonesia’s nickel downstream, namely iron and steel, has been hit by a ‘turnaround’ due to politicstrade barrierEuropean Union (EU), the impact is that RI iron steel does not receive anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures.

Even though we are confident in what Indonesia has, however this is the main challenge we are facing right now, for example, downstream products are subject to such trade remedies. It will be a big problem because our products will not be competitive in the international market.

As known, based on the official website of WTO, Indonesia has been observed filing anti-dumping complaints of downstream nickel products in the European Union since January 23, 2023.

“On January 24, 2023, Indonesia requested a consultation with the European Union regarding the countervailing and anti-dumping measures imposed by the European Union on imports of cold-rolled stainless steel flat products from Indonesia,” said writes the WTO.

Luhut said nickel exports to European countries, including the United States, were only 1%, while 99% was exported to China. “If you don’t agree, I say it to the White House,It’s good,we open 99% to China, but they say no but they have a rate of inflation reduction,” Luhut explained, Friday (06/09/2023).

Besides mining, agriculture is now also affected by sap

The European Union (EU) Anti-Deforestation (UU) law that targets Indonesian palm oil products has entrepreneurs on the blue continent worried. Some say they could even be knocked out of the market.

The EU last December approved the new law aimed at preventing companies from selling coffee, beef, soy, rubber, palm oil and other products linked to deforestation.

Companies must prove that their supply chain does not contribute to the destruction of forests or face a fine of up to 4% of their turnover in EU member countries.

European consumer goods entrepreneurs have begun to complain. Germany’s Union Investment, a major investor in Unilever and Reckitt, wrote last year to 56 consumer goods companies seeking to learn more about deforestation in their supply chains.

“Fines can pose a risk to the performance of these companies on the stock market,” said Henrik Pontzen, ESG manager at Union Investment, which has stakes in Nestle, Pepsico, Danone, Beyond Meat and L’Oreal.Reuters.

Consultation of Union Investment’s internal documentsReutersshowed that companies accepted only 14 companies that claimed not to have deforestation operations.

if in backtrack, before the approval of the EU anti-deforestation law, Indonesian palm oil was often the subject of international debate due to the problem of deforestation. For example, in April 2017, the European Parliament passed a resolution challenging palm oil and rainforest deforestation.

The aim is to ban imports of goods resulting from deforestation, for example palm oil and its derivative products into the EU by 2020.

The impact of course Indonesia’s crude palm oil exports could be affected. Additionally, the European Union is one of the major markets for crude palm oil or CPO from Indonesia.

In this way, RI has the potential to lose money as demand for CPOs in these 27 countries has the potential to decrease or even stop exports if industrial players do not have a deforestation-free certificate.

In 2021, Indonesia will import 44.6% of total European Union imports worth US$6.4 billion, or US$2.85 billion or the equivalent of IDR 44.5 trillion (in assuming an exchange rate of IDR 15,620/US$). In this way, Indonesia has the potential to lose revenue of around IDR 44.5 trillion.

Not the first time it’s happened

To fight against the WTO, in fact not the first time.Trade disputes with other countries have occurred on several occasions.

The question of Indonesia’s defeat in a trade law case at the World Trade Organization (WTO) seems endless. Can Indonesia win against these developed countries?

