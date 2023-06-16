Investments flow into Turkey amid optimism from Erdogan’s economic team





Turkey’s central bank reveals that during the week of June 9, $262 million of overseas investments poured into the local stock market.

A photo taken on December 7, 2021 in Istanbul shows US dollar banknotes and Turkish lira banknotes. (AFP via Getty Images) Turkey has witnessed a flood of foreign investment into its stock market as the new economic leadership ushered in a positive outlook regarding the country’s financial and monetary policies. Reaching a six-month high since December, $262 million worth of Turkish shares were bought by foreign investors last week, data from Turkey’s Central Bank showed. Bond purchases amounted to $25 million in the same week of June 9. Read more: UAE lenders increase support for Turkish banks: Bloomberg Following his re-election, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appointed two former Wall Street executives, one to head the country’s central bank and the other as finance minister, in a bid to win back investor confidence that had eroded earlier due to Turkey’s unorthodox financial situation. policies, in particular that of interest rate decisions. Erdogan has chosen to slash interest rates in recent years and resort to depleting federal reserves to maintain the value of the lira, despite soaring inflation, which has raised concerns about the market stability. Hafize Gaye Erkan, former co-CEO of American First Republic Bank and chief executive of international financial institution Goldman Sachs, became the central bank’s first female governor, while former Merrill Lynch economist Mehmet Simsek , was appointed Minister of Finance. Read more: Erdogan forms economic front; A veteran of Wall Street at the head of the central bank During the tenure of former central bank chief Sahap Kavcioglu, the interest rate was lowered to 8.5% from 19% in 2021. In May, the country’s inflation rate fell below 40%, a 16-month low. Erdogan started cutting interest rates to keep investments cheaper and growth more possible, but after inflation started to run wild reaching an estimated annual rate of 85% late last year , the president was keen to keep interest rates low to attract more growth. However, this came at the expense of the price of the Turkish lira, which fell severely. Read more: $5 billion deposited by Saudi Arabia in the Central Bank of Turkey

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.almayadeen.net/news/Economy/investments-pour-into-turkey-over-optimism-in-erdogans-econo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos