Miami restaurant speaks out about Donald Trump not paying for food





A worker at Versailles, the Cuban restaurant in Miami that Donald Trump visited on Tuesday after he was charged in the city, told Newsweek she could not confirm whether the former president paid for food during his visit.

Trump was mobbed by supporters during his visit to the restaurant, during which he declared “food for everyone!” However, according to the Miami New Times, the business tycoon left after about 10 minutes, without paying for food.

Speaking to Newsweek by phone, a Versailles employee replied, “Sorry, I don’t know,” when asked if Trump had paid for food during his visit, before hanging up.

Polls indicate that Trump is the current front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, with a significant lead over second-placed Ron DeSantis. So his public behavior and ongoing legal battles could play a major role in determining who is in the White House from January 2025.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump visits the Versailles restaurant in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood on June 13, 2023. Speaking to ‘Newsweek’, a restaurant employee said he could not confirm whether the Republican favorite had paid for food during the visit. Stephanie Keith/GETTY

Trump and his entourage arrived at Versailles, a popular restaurant in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, shortly after leaving court. He made his way to the bakery section, where fans cheered and sang “Happy Birthday” to Trump, who turned 77 the next day.

Jorge Masvidal, a former professional mixed martial arts fighter, kissed Trump in the restaurant, describing him as “everyone’s favorite president of all time” and the Republican was heard saying “food for everyone ” to his supporters.

However, according to the Miami New Times, “no one received anything, not even a coffee to go” from Trump.

Newsweek contacted Trump for comment via the press contact form on its official website.

On Tuesday, Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 counts related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents, posting “I AM AN INNOCENT MAN” on his Truth Social website.

The Republican had been indicted by a federal grand jury, making him the first former president to face federal criminal charges in US history.

Of the charges, 31 related to the willful withholding of national defense information. The others included one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document or record, concealing a document in a federal investigation, a cover-up scheme and false statements and representations.

The indictment alleges that Trump stored secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate, including “in a ballroom, bathroom and shower, office space, his bedroom, and a storage room. “.

Trump faces a plethora of legal battles, having also been indicted in March on charges related to allegations he orchestrated the payment of silent money to porn actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election. he former president has denied any wrongdoing in the matter, which he says is politically motivated.

In May, a New York court ordered Trump to pay $5 million in damages to writer E. Jean Carroll, after finding he sexually assaulted and then defamed her in a civil case. The Republican frontrunner insists he never assaulted Carroll.

Update 6/16/23, 10:30 AM ET: This article has been updated with additional information.

