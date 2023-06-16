why reporting a misleading parliament is still important, even after resigning as an MP

The House of Commons Privileges Committee has released a damning report on former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, finding he deliberately misled Parliament over the party affair and recommending that he be denied a pass giving access to Parliament as a former member. The committee concluded that if he was still an MP, he should be suspended for 90 days. But since Johnson resigned after seeing a draft of the report, he will not serve the suspension. The report is nonetheless very significant. Here’s why.

What is the Privileges Committee?

The House of Commons Privileges Committee is made up of MPs from the three largest parties in parliament. Its role is to uphold ethical conduct in the House of Commons alongside the Standards Committee.

What has Johnson been accused of and why does it matter now that he is no longer prime minister?

The main charge against Johnson is that he misled the House of Commons regarding rallies held in Downing Street while pandemic lockdowns were in place. During the partygate scandal, Johnson made numerous statements in the House of Commons about what he knew or did not know and what he did and did not do. The narrative of his story has changed over time as new evidence has emerged, creating a complex situation in which the house has certainly received incorrect information on several occasions.



PA/Alamy



Whether the house was misled, however, hinged on whether any of this incorrect information was given knowingly, recklessly, or without proper and timely correction when the facts became known. Importantly, early in its investigations, the committee adopted a expansive definition which did not require direct proof that Johnson had lied.

He unequivocally concluded that he deliberately misled the chamber and even the committee itself during its investigations, accusing it of being deliberately dishonest in order to mislead the committee. Johnson, the committee said, cannot credibly claim that he was unaware of lockdown rules being broken in Downing Street during the pandemic and that he had personal knowledge of the gatherings.

He also rejects his defenses before the committee that he reasonably believed no rules were broken as nothing more than a contrivance designed to justify his actions in retrospect.

Why is misleading Parliament so serious?

Misleading the House is treated with exceptional seriousness because of the centrality of ministerial accountability to Parliament within the uncodified british constitution.

The House of Commons standards process for ministerial responsibility is governed by a form of law called parliamentary privilege (from which the committee takes its name). Privilege is the mechanism that shields debate in parliament from restrictions on free speech that apply to ordinary citizens so that MPs can speak freely. It also guarantees parliament the right to determine its own processes and procedures without interference from the judicial and executive branches of government. Privilege is therefore widely regarded as the cornerstone of the UK’s democratic system.

As such, however, parliament is not bound to observe any particular legal standards derived from common law or statute law when transacting business through the standards system. However, parliamentary committees generally strive to create such fair processes, for example when dealing with witnesses in select committees, and the maximum extent of parliamentary powers under privilege has not been used for more of a century.

Johnson and his legal team argued that this process violated his right to due process. This is a right enshrined in UK law under the Human Rights Act 1998 a law which, by the way, Johnson’s government tried to abolish. However, even the lawyer representing Johnson conceded that this right is not applicable to parliamentary proceedings.

The Privileges Committee also highlighted the strenuous efforts made to ensure a process consistent with the principles of the right to due process and a fair trial. Ultimately, both sides agree that parliament is fully within its rights to sanction its own members.

Would the report have kicked Johnson out of the House of Commons?

Johnson resigned before the committee even released its report, saying he was being expelled. But the report could not have done it on its own. The committee proposed suspending Johnson from parliament for 90 days, which would have triggered the provisions of the 2015 law Reminder of the Deputies Act. That would have given people in his parliamentary constituency the right to sign a petition to oust him.

Is a 90-day suspension longer than average?

The 90-day suspension Johnson was scheduled to serve is far longer than the most commonly imposed penalty over the years, which has been a five-day suspension not long enough to trigger a recall. As the committee notes, the length is also unprecedented for a charge of contempt of Parliament. However, it is still less than the six-month suspension imposed on the Labor MP Keith Vaz in 2019 after admitting to buying drugs from sex workers.

The length of the sentence also reflects not only Johnson’s actions in speaking about partygate in parliament, but also his behavior towards the committee. A lengthy sentence is due for his impeachment of the committee and thereby undermining the democratic process of the chamber and his complicity in the committee’s campaign of abuse and attempted intimidation.

As Johnson is no longer an MP, the committee instead proposed denying him a parliamentary pass available to former members. This pass has been withdrawn from other disgraced former MPs, most recently former Labor MP Chris Williamson about his ties to Iranian state television.