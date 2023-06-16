Xi Jinping hails old friend Bill Gates after pledging $50m to help China fight disease





Xi Jinping called Bill Gates an old friend when they met in Beijing after the US business tycoon pledged $50m ($40m) to help China fight the disease. The Chinese leader held a rare meeting with the Microsoft co-founder during his trip to the country’s capital on Friday, part of his first visit to China in four years. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced Thursday that the donation would be used to support Chinese efforts against malaria and tuberculosis. Xi told the businessman: We have always pinned our hopes on the American people and hoped for continued friendship between the peoples of the two countries. He added that Mr. Gates, one of the richest men in the world, was the first American I met in Beijing this year, according to the state-owned newspaper Peoples Daily. Mr Gates responded by telling the president he was very honored to have this chance to meet, as heard in a recording shared by state broadcaster CCTV. He also hailed China’s efforts in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, setting a good example to the world, according to state media. He added that he was very disappointed not to have visited the country in the past four years and that it was very exciting to be back in China. The Gates foundations work with China The Gates Foundation announced that it would renew a collaboration with the Beijing-based Global Health Drug Discovery Institute (GHDDI), which he set up with the Beijing municipal government and Tsinghua University. The Gates Foundation said in a statement that the funding would support efforts to improve global health outcomes through lifesaving therapies for infectious diseases such as tuberculosis and malaria, which disproportionately affect the world’s poorest. world. Gates delivered a speech at GHDDI on Thursday, in which he said China had made significant progress in reducing poverty and improving health outcomes in China, according to the foundation. He added: I hope China can play an even greater role in addressing current challenges, especially those facing African countries. The meeting between Mr. Gates and Mr. Xi comes ahead of the planned visit to China by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday, during which the two countries will exchange views on China-US relations and major international and regional issues of common interest. according to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Wang Wenbin, spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, said in a regular briefing on Friday that China will state its position and concerns on China-U.S. relations and resolutely safeguard its interests.

