Protests planned for Modi’s US human rights visit to India

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) – U.S. rights groups plan to demonstrate next week against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Washington over what they call the deteriorating record of the India on human rights, although experts do not expect Washington to publicly criticize New Delhi.

The Indian American Muslim Council, Peace Action, Veterans for Peace and Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition plan to gather near the White House on June 22 when Modi is due to meet President Joe Biden.

Washington is hoping for closer ties with the world’s largest democracy, which it sees as a counterweight to China, but rights advocates fear geopolitics will overshadow human rights issues. The United States has said its human rights concerns related to India include the Indian government’s targeting of religious minorities, dissidents and journalists.

The groups of protesters prepared leaflets which read “Modi is not welcome” and “Save India from Hindu supremacy”.

Another event is planned in New York with a show called “Howdy Democracy”, a play on the name of “Howdy Modi! of 2019. rally in Texas with Indian Prime Minister and then US President Donald Trump.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have invited policymakers, journalists and analysts next week at a Washington screening of a BBC documentary about Modi who questioned his leadership during the deadly 2002 riots in Gujarat.

In a letter to Biden, Human Rights Watch Asia director Elaine Pearson urged the White House to raise concerns, both publicly and privately, about human rights in India during of Modi’s visit.

“We strongly urge you to use your meetings with Prime Minister Modi to urge Modi to move his government and his party in a different direction,” she said in the letter shared with Reuters.

All of this is unlikely to change the Biden-Modi talks, analysts said.

“I guess human rights won’t be at the center of the conversation,” said Donald Camp, a former State Department official and fellow at the Washington Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank.

Camp said that for Modi’s trip to be considered a success on both sides, there would be reluctance on the part of Washington to raise human rights issues.

The US State Department said it regularly raises human rights concerns with Indian officials and respects the free speech rights of US residents to protest against Modi.

A spokesman for India’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

CIVIL LIBERTY CONCERNS

Since Modi took office in 2014, India has slipped from 140th place in the World Press Freedom Index to 161st this year, Ithis is the lowest ever recordedall in at the top of the list for the most Internet shutdowns in the world for five consecutive years.

Advocacy groups have also raised concerns on alleged human rights abuses under Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party.

They point to a 2019 citizenship law that the UN human rights office described as “fundamentally discriminatory“by excluding Muslim migrants; anti-conversion legislation that challenged the constitutional right to Freedom of belief; and the revocation of the Muslim majority Kashmir’s special status in 2019.

There was also demolition properties held by Muslims in the name of eliminating illegal construction; and a ban on wear hijab in the classrooms of Karnataka when the BJP was in power in that state.

The Indian government rejects the criticism, saying its policies are aimed at the welfare of all communities and that it enforces the law equally. Modi remains India most popular chef and is widely expected to remain in office after next year’s election.

The administration of former President George W. Bush refused Modi a visa in 2005 under a 1998 U.S. law barring entry to aliens who have committed “particularly serious violations of religious freedom.” In 2002, when Modi had just become chief minister of Gujarat, at least 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, were killed in sectarian riots.

Modi has denied any wrongdoing. An inquest ordered by the Supreme Court of India found no evidence to prosecute him. When he became prime minister, the US ban was lifted.

Under Biden, Washington raised some dull concernincluding by the Secretary of State Anthony Blink and by the State Department in its 2023 reports on human rights And religious freedom.

“The China factor is certainly one of the main reasons why the United States treats issues of rights and democracy in India with gloves, but it goes deeper than that,” said Michael Kugelman, director of South Asia. Institute of the Wilson Center think tank in Washington. .

“The United States views India as an important long-term partner.”

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; additional reporting by Simon Lewis and Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Don Durfee, Heather Timmons and Alistair Bell

