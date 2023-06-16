Why Pakistan’s own Trump, Imran Khan, is losing his battle with the military | NOTICE





By Hamid Mir: Imran Khan is experiencing a political fall in this hot summer. The leaves of her party fall quickly and fall as if falling in love with power. Every other day, his former governors, former chief ministers and former federal ministers leave him and his party unashamedly with statements “I condemn the events of May 9 and I leave the PTI”.

May 9 turned into 9/11 for Imran Khan due to a direct confrontation between Khan and the military. He failed to mobilize public support against the military. Many of his loyalists turned into the proverbial rats fleeing a sinking ship after 9 May. But a newcomer to the party refused to join in the mischief despite his age and illness; he was also arrested and imprisoned. Who is that man?

Chaudhry Pervez Elahi is a former Chief Minister of Punjab and former Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan. At one time, Imran Khan had declared him the greatest dacoit in Punjab. Then Khan embraced him as Chief Minister of Punjab to save his government in the largest province of Punjab. Elahi was appointed president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) a few months ago, and he is one of the few Khan loyalists who remained in Punjab. He is 77 years old. He abandoned Nawaz Sharif in 1999 and created a new political party under General Pervez Musharraf. The old man is now standing strong with Imran Khan who is taking on the Pakistani army these days. Khan’s enemies want Elahi to join a new political party – which was launched a few days ago – with all those who deserted the PTI. Perhaps, Elahi thinks Khan will be disqualified from politics for a long time, and he can lead the party in his absence as he was appointed PTI chairman a few months ago.

In fact, Imran Khan is losing his battle against the Pakistani army. His party is finished but his politics are not finished yet. He is the Pakistani version of Donald Trump. He made several blunders in politics but was always popular among his supporters. Both Trump and Khan face very serious charges, including mutiny. Imran Khan says he will soon be tried by a military tribunal. He is mentally prepared to spend time in prison. Before going to prison, he tries to bridge the gap with his fierce political opponents. He sent antennas to some politicians in the ruling coalition, with the message “let’s try to minimize the role of the army in politics”.

All his main opponents have criticized the army’s interference in politics but none of them is ready to trust him. They are wary of his U-turns. His public position is different from his private position. On several occasions in the past he has alleged that all of his political opponents are a gang of thieves, but now he is willing to engage those same “thieves” in secret talks.

On the one hand, Khan tries to open channels with the general in chief of the army Asim Munir. He has ruled out talks with the political government and is keen to engage with the military, but on the other hand he is trying to blackmail military leaders. His opponents believe he is trying to establish a strong negotiating position by engaging “thieves” in the talks. His carrot and stick policy is not working with General Asim Munir or his political opponents. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has made it clear that Khan will be tried by a military tribunal for planning and executing the May 9 attacks, but his government is not just fighting Imran Khan. They launched an aggressive attack on media freedom.

On June 15, Islamabad police filed charges against BOL TV owner, Shoaib Sheikh, and one of his presenters, Sami Ibrahim, on charges of sedition. May 9. Interestingly, this case was registered a month after May 9 and the FIR said that the suspects were involved in the development of an organized plot of insurgency and civil war in Pakistan under the orders of the anti-Pakistani forces. .

A similar case was filed by Islamabad police against two US-based journalists, Shaheen Sehbai and Wajahat Saeed Khan, as well as two retired army officers, Haider Raza Mehdi and Adil Raja. They were accused of mutiny and anti-terrorism acts. Adil Raja was arrested by London police a few days ago but released after a few hours. Three other journalists, Moeed Pirzada, Sabir Shakir and Akbar Hussain, have been charged with sedition in a separate case by Islamabad police. Pirzada and Sabir Shakir left Pakistan several months ago to avoid arrest.

Another Lahore-based journalist and YouTuber, Imran Riaz, has been missing for over a month. He was arrested twice in the past, but he got bail orders from different courts. In the third case, he was arrested at Sialkot airport as he tried to flee to Oman. There is video evidence of his arrest, but police told the Lahore High Court they did not know where he was.

All of these journalists were close to the military establishment until April last year. Most of them supported my ban in 2021. Two of them declared me a traitor on their TV shows because I have always criticized the use of colonial black laws against political workers and journalists. I also opposed the kidnapping of journalists and the random censorship in Pakistan when Imran Khan was in power. Sabir Shakir and Imran Riaz were not only close to the military establishment, but also supportive of Imran Khan. They violently supported Khan’s bad policies. Days before his mysterious disappearance, Imran Riaz came to terms with his past mistakes. If he did anything wrong, he should be brought to court. His detention in an unregistered prison is not only a violation of the law but also a war against the constitution of Pakistan. I condemn the attacks on military installations on May 9, but the culprits involved in these attacks must be dealt with according to law.

The use of brute force against political opponents is counterproductive. It is illegal to force newspapers and TV stations not to publish pictures of Imran Khan. His media blackout led to an increase in public sympathy. People aren’t hitting the roads to support him, but they can use the votes for revenge in the next election. This is why the future of the elections is also uncertain. Many people believe that Khan is innocent until proven guilty. Khan imposed censorship on Nawaz Sharif in 2020. I opposed it. How can I support censorship against Imran Khan in 2023? I criticized the Supreme Court of Pakistan when Nawaz Sharif was disqualified in 2017. How can I approve the disqualification of Imran Khan by any court?

Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan hate each other. Both tried to destroy each other with the help of the security services. They are prisoners of their policy of revenge. I don’t believe in revenge. I am an idealist. I am not a politician. I want real democracy and the rule of law in my country. I do not support any political party. I only support the constitution of Pakistan. Today, 13 political parties of the ruling alliance are winning their battle against Imran Khan. They are also trying to delay the general elections scheduled for October this year. They want to defeat Imran Khan by delaying the elections. A postponement of the elections will not be a defeat for Khan. It will be a defeat of the constitution.

(Hamid Mir is a Pakistani journalist who works for Geo News.)

(The views expressed in this opinion piece are those of the author.)

