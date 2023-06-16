Opinion: The United States against Donald Trump: Trump cannot win. That’s what makes it so dangerous





Open this photo in the gallery:

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ on June 13.Andrew Harnik/The Associated Press

As always with Donald Trump, the failure of the imagination is ours. The standard line in the commentary is to exclaim how extraordinary it is, how unprecedented, that a former president is charged with a crime or rather a federal crime, Mr. Trump having already been indicted. for falsifying business records to conceal criminal activity. by the State of New York and convicted of sexual assault in the defamation case of E. John Carroll.

But that’s not really the story. There have been previous presidents who were crooks, although none have been charged. And just about all of Mr. Trump’s behavior is unprecedented and unthinkable, not just the crimes.

To focus on his indictment is to miss the larger story, which is his reaction. Consider: With all the might and might of the US justice system against him, Mr. Trump’s response is not to make a plea, or even, beyond a cursory not guilty, to contest the charges. It’s to bring down all American justice around him.

This is not the reaction of a normal person. That’s not even the reaction of a mafia boss. That’s the reaction of a Batman villain. This is the reaction not of a criminal but of a revolutionary nihilist, someone not only interested in breaking the law but in dismantling it. Mr. Trump can’t win his case based on the evidence, but I’m not sure his behavior would be any different if he could recall his claim that not only was the 2020 election rigged, but the election was also rigged. of 2016: the one he won.

And so, after convincing his millions of followers that the US election is a scam, easily manipulated by the Deep State or the magic voting machines or the Italian satellites or what better to justify their own attempts to steal the last election, and the next Mr. Trump and his cronies have now set to work to tear down the rule of law.

The lines they learned to repeat in the Mar-a-Lago case are basically the same as in the New York case. It’s a witch hunt. The Democrats have armed the justice system. The prosecutor is biased, or corrupt, or both. Mr. Trump was singled out for punishment, while others who did the same or worse were left uncharged. There are even the same veiled threats against the prosecutors’ family members, the same coded calls for violence of January 6th.

But then, it’s not like they have a better case. The claim that a president, let alone a former president, can simply declassify documents with his mind; the assumption that the law is only interested in government documents that have been classified, not those, regardless of their classification, the disclosure of which would be injurious to the national interest; the claim that the Presidential Archives Act allows former presidents to claim government documents, top secret or otherwise, as their personal property, and not, as the law states, the other way around: this is nonsense .

The rest is what. What about Hillary Clinton’s emails? What about Joe Bidens records? How about Mike Pence, a Republican, but still. Even if these were remotely comparable, they would not lessen the seriousness of what Mr. Trump is accused of. But in fact, they are quite different. In none of the cases cited was the security breach of the same severity as those found at Mar-a-Lago: documents relating to nuclear weapons, for heaven’s sake, and the states’ military readiness States and their allies; documents strewn or stored in bathrooms and bedrooms and on ballroom stages, in a resort frequented by thousands of international visitors every year; documents that he showed on at least two occasions to certain visitors.

And in all other cases, the documents were returned, upon request in some cases even before they were requested. In contrast, Mr. Trump refused to return the documents he had misappropriated for months, defying not only repeated requests from the National Archivist but also grand jury subpoenas. He hid them from investigators, lied about how many he had, asked his lawyers to lie as well, even lied to his lawyers. Any of these charges, even a single count of stealing documents, storing them insecurely, revealing their contents, and obstructing efforts to recover them, would normally be enough to send the accused in jail. Mr. Trump has done it all, dozens of times, and bragged about it on tape.

So no, Trump’s strategy is not to win his case on the merits. It’s not even about winning the case in court. His team may be trying, through its inflammatory references to banana republics and Third World dictatorships, to smear the jury in favor of Mr. Trump. Or they can hope that Judge Aileen Cannon, the Trump appointee whose inventive efforts to derail the Mar-a-Lago investigation earned her a memorable reprimand from an appeals court (accepting her decision, wrote they, would involve a radical reorganization of our jurisprudence that would challenge the fundamental principle of our nation), and who, for whatever reason, has been allowed to hear the case now that it has been tried, can bail it out again.

But the main objective of their strategy seems to be outside the courtroom: thus inflaming popular opinion with the supposed injustice of his case. If the people in power can imprison their political opponents at will, we have no republic, the eternally ridiculous Senator Josh Hawley tweeted, as if it was all up to Joe Biden and not a succession of independent judges, grand juries, special prosecutors and finally a jury of his peers who would decide the fate of Mr. Trump to discredit the American justice system so completely that, well, what is the plan, actually?

Is it the idea that his supporters should descend on the courtroom en masse and physically release him from detention? Are his allies in Congress hoping to pressure the Justice Department to quash the deal, either by withholding funding or, as Senator JD Vance has proposed, refusing to approve nominations for government posts? Is it, as Mr. Trump himself has left hanging, that he should win the next presidential election from his prison cell, then forgive himself and launch an investigation into Joe Biden?

As with the January 6 plot, there doesn’t seem to have been much thought given to what happens next. (Assuming they succeeded in their mad scheme to substitute fake voters for the real thing, is it to be imagined that would settle the matter? The 80 million Americans who voted for Mr. Biden would simply turn around and accept this obvious fraud, with a sad well done?) It seems to have no other intention than to wreak as much havoc as possible, regardless of the harm to national security or the rule of law: a vast primal cry, liberating populist identity from any lingering restraint that may still confine it.

This is what makes Mr. Trump so dangerous. There is no plan. There is no goal. Everything is id. That’s all it is: a bloated, incontinent bag of every conceivable vice, spitting at irregular intervals and covering everything within reach. If he had had one of the normal human impulses for respect, or dignity, or even self-preservation, he would be more easily recognizable, and therefore understandable. But as he is, he is invincible. It is not his vast wealth that is the source of his power, or his mastery of social media, or the bottomless cynicism of his enablers in the Republican leadership. It is his utter impudence, his refusal to be bound by any standard, convention or law, even the laws of logic.

You can see how much it appeals to its supporters. What is Mr. Trump’s desire to be free from coercion other than their own, on a gargantuan scale? What is Mr. Trump’s disregard for facts, but his own preference for fantasy, to believe what he wants to believe? But it also systematically disarms its detractors. It is simply impossible to understand such a deep void: the temptation is always to simply dismiss it as an ignoramus, or a con man, or a liar, or an authoritarian, or a 9-year-old child, or a serial sexual abuser, or a kind of great national arsonist, setting fire to every institution in sight, and not like all of these things and more.

Worse, he succeeds in corrupting them, as much as his supporters, in exhausting them by the volume of his crimes, to the point that they realize, in spite of themselves, that they rate him according to his own constantly shifting curve. Sure, that last thing he did is outrageous, but is it more outrageous than we expect of him? Or if so, is it exceeding previous records as much as expected? Maybe his behavior keeps getting worse, but is he really accelerating towards the abyss? Or just steady as she moves forward?

So we come to the present, with the most powerful nation in the world, with all of its magnificent history and complex constitutional architecture, at the mercy of a pathological narcissist, trembling at the thought of bringing him to justice as if he is It was the act of applying the law to him, not his brazen disregard, that was the anomaly.

Watergate gave us the phrase it’s not the crime, it’s the cover-up. That’s not the crime with Mr. Trump either. It’s that he doesn’t even need to cover it.

