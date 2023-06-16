‘Hello democracy’: US rights groups plan protests ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit





US human rights groups are planning protests ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US over the alleged ‘deteriorating human rights situation’. The Indian American Muslim Council, Peace Action, Veteransfor Peace and the Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition plan to gather near the White House on June 22 when Modi is due to meet US President Joe Biden, Reuters reported. The report said the groups also added flyers reading “Modi Not Welcome” and “Save India from Hindu Supremacy”. The groups also planned an event in New York with a show called “Howdy Democracy”, referencing “Howdy Modi!” of 2019! rally in Texas with Modi and then-US President Donald Trump. It comes as two human rights groups decided to hold a screening of the controversial BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’. According to reports, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have invited policymakers, journalists and analysts to a Washington screening of the BBC documentary next week. Meanwhile, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters that the issue of human rights featured in conversations between the two countries. On human rights issues in India, Miller said that there are a number of issues the United States is working on with India and also regularly raises concerns with Indian government officials. human rights concerns. “We have been clear about this. We talk to them privately, we talk privately with the Indian government…” he said. Regarding the protests planned ahead of Modi’s visit, Miller said, “I will also say that when it comes to the protests, we support the right of every American to exercise their First Amendment rights to make their voices heard. We have talked about earlier in this briefing about a very vigorous exercise in first amendment law that’s been going on outside our building for, I don’t know, a week or two now, and we continue to support the right of Americans to do,” Miller said. However, analysts say human rights issues are unlikely to change or influence the Biden-Modi talks. “I guess human rights won’t be at the center of the conversation,” Donald Camp, a former State Department official and fellow at the Washington Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank, told Reuters. Camp added that for Modi’s trip to be considered a success on both sides, there would be reluctance on the part of Washington to raise human rights issues. Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center think tank in Washington, also thinks the United States sees India as an important long-term partner. “The China factor is certainly one of the main reasons why the United States treats India’s rights and democracy issues with kid gloves, but it goes deeper than that,” Kugelman told Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.in/news/world/2023/06/16/howdy-democracy-us-human-rights-groups-plan-protests-against-pm-modis-visit.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos