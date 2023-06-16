Boris Johnson tells allies not to vote against Partygate report | Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has quashed his threatening parliamentary supporters to vote against the finding that he misled parliament as he appeared to be running out of steam in his battle over the Partygate scandal.

The former prime minister asked his allies not to oppose a motion in the House of Commons on Monday endorsing the findings of the privileges committee, which concluded he had deliberately misled parliament and was part of a campaign to intimidate MPs investigating him.

Johnson blasted the committee as a kangaroo court and strongly rejected its findings. But he told his small group of allies in parliament that it was pointless to vote against the report because it would have no practical consequences.

The former Prime Minister is now reportedly focusing on his life outside Parliament, with a new column for the Daily Mail detailing his decision to take a slimming drug as a Cabinet Minister in a bid to reverse 40 years of failure morale, 40 years of weakness in the face of temptation.

However, he was soon caught up in a new controversy over his failure to seek pre-approval for the role of watchdog for post-government appointments. The Advisory Committee on Professional Appointments (Acoba) said Johnson clearly broke rules on former ministers taking new jobs by notifying an appointing body just half an hour before the public announcement.

Instead of using his new column to attack his rival, Rishi Sunak, Johnson detailed his decision to take Ozempic, a weight-loss drug, while he was minister. He said it first helped him before it made him sick, then argued that relying on people’s willpower might not be enough to tackle the obesity crisis, claiming that there was nothing morally wrong with using weight-loss drugs.

Johnson released furious statements about the privileges committee’s findings and last week attacked Sunaks’ failures in Issue 10, so his decision to use his new platform for a less political topic is likely to be a relief for Downing Street.

The debate on the report of the privileges committee is now likely to be heated but largely symbolic. If no MP opposes the motion, it can pass without a vote, meaning its supporters in parliament will not be counted. Some Tory MPs were expected to support the motion on the report, with others planning to be strategically absent and a handful saying they would try to defeat it.

The report, which was released on Thursday, found Johnson lied to the Commons when he told MPs he believed he had not broken lockdown rules by attending parties in Downing Street during the pandemic.

The committee said if Johnson had still been an MP it would have recommended that he receive a 90-day suspension. Johnson resigned before the report was published, however, leaving members to vote on the recommendation not to grant him a pass for former members.

Former Conservative minister Damian Green said on Friday morning he intended to vote for the report, calling it very clear.

I think it’s important that parliament respects its own systems, he told BBC Radio 4s Today programme. We created this committee to ask them to produce this very serious report. They came to what is clearly a very damning set of conclusions. If Parliament flees, it calls into question whether we should continue to have this kind of self-regulation.

Johnson’s allies concede they expect parliament to approve the report, with opposition parties united in his favor and massive abstentions expected from the Tory benches.

But several of the people closest to the former prime minister had promised to target any Tory MP who showed up to vote for him.

A Johnson supporter told the Guardian on Thursday: They just don’t realize the extent of the anger they’ve created, and it will show. Nadine Dorries, who has vowed to step down from her Mid Bedfordshire seat in protest at not being awarded a peerage but has yet to do so, warned that deselection would follow for Tory MPs who vote for the report .

Downing Street has still not said whether Rishi Sunak will attend Monday’s vote, with the government refusing to put pressure on MPs. The Telegraph announced Friday the Prime Minister planned to meet an unnamed foreign leader that day, which could render him unable to vote.

A report in the Financial Times even suggested that Johnson could run as an independent in the London mayoral contest in coming years.

Penny Mordaunt, the leader of the House of Commons, made it clear on Thursday that the government would not pressure Tory MPs to vote one way or the other on Monday. She told the Commons that she wanted MPs to read the report, judge for themselves and take seriously and soberly the task that we are privileged to do.