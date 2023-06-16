The defamation lawsuit against E. Jean Carroll vs. Trump is scheduled for January 2024





A federal judge on Thursday scheduled the second libel trial of E. Jean Carroll against former President Donald Trump early next year.

In a brief scheduling order, U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said the civil trial would begin Jan. 15.

Kaplan had allowed Carrolls to file an amended lawsuit Tuesday in the still-pending case against Trump seeking new damages of at least $10 million, based in part on comments he made at a town hall. from CNN last month.

Lawyers for Carroll, a writer, pointed to a series of comments Trump made at the CNN event, among which he had never met or seen Carroll and that his allegations were fabricated.

I have never met this woman. I’ve never seen this woman, Trump, who launched his 2024 presidential bid in November, said during the CNN appearance, while also calling Carroll’s claims false and fabricated, his attorneys said. .

Carrolls’ attorneys wrote in the motion seeking the amended complaint that Trump had doubled down on his previous defamatory statements at the town hall.

Trump’s team had sought to block the delayed libel suit.

Trump attorney Alina Habba said Tuesday her team doesn’t believe Carroll should have been allowed to amend the defamation suit: We maintain that she shouldn’t be allowed to retroactively alter her legal theory, at the eleventh hour, to avoid the consequences of an unfavorable decision. found against her. »

The ongoing libel case dates back to 2019, when Carroll publicly accused then-president Trump of raping her in the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodman department store near his Fifth Avenue home in New York in 1995 or 1996.

She had sued Trump over allegations that he defamed her when he was president by calling her a hoax and a scam.”

A New York jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing Carroll and defamation last month in a separate case she filed against him. But that jury did not find that the evidence showed Trump raped her.

The defamation case is part of a series of upcoming lawsuits involving Trump.

The New York attorney general’s $250 million lawsuit accusing Trump of trying to inflate his personal net worth to attract favorable loan deals is set to go to trial in October. Trump called the investigation a “witch hunt.”

In March, Manhattan District Attorneys’ Hush Money case, which accuses Trump of falsifying business records related to his alleged role in paying silent money to two women ahead of the 2016 election, is set to go to trial in March. March. Trump pleaded not guilty.

Zoe Richards

Dareh Gregorian contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/e-jean-carrolls-defamation-trial-trump-set-jan-2024-rcna89615 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos