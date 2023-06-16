Report on stretcher Kaesang Pagarep, the first Depok candidate, here is the response of Joko Widodo to the PSI





KILAT.COM – PSI’s decision to appoint Kaesang Pangarep as the candidate of the Premier Depok in the Pilkada turned out to be a joke. PSI secretary Raja Juli Antoni even met directly with President Joko Widodo to inform him of the decision to bring in Kaesang Pangarep. His meeting with Joko Widodo, reporting meeting Premier Depok candidate Kaeaang Pangarep “Yesterday we met in person with Pak Jokowi and First Depok candidate Mas Kaesang, that’s enough,” said Raja Juli Antoni, quoted on Youtube channel Kompas.tv. Also Read: Get Ready! CPNS 2023 will open 20%, new graduates to high school graduates can register immediately Juli didn’t say much when the media team asked for Pak Joko Widodo’s response, he immediately got into his car. He only said that the President of the Republic of Indonesia only responded with smiles and laughter. “Pak Jokowi smiles and laughs, we all know his response as a parent is only to pray,” he said. As we know, Joko Widodo, as a parent, has completely handed over the responsibility to his child. Also read: Here we go! Link Watch King the Land Episode 1 streaming with Indo Sub, Not Nodrakor, Drakorindo, Dramaqu According to him, if asked, he will certainly give advice, but he is sure that it is better to ask directly the person concerned, namely Kaesang Pangarep. Meanwhile, Kaesang Pangarep also appears serious about his intention to enter the political contest for the upcoming Depok regional elections in 2024. He said he always did his best to do something, especially until now that his wife had also supported him in his endeavors. Indeed, this character considered to have succeeded in the culinary world admits that he will not depend on his parents, even less on his father, currently president.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kilat.com/nasional/8449167158/lapor-usung-kaesang-pagarep-calon-depok-pertama-begini-respon-joko-widodo-pada-psi

