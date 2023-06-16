Islamabad Police Records FIR Of Former Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Azam Khan Missing





Former Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Azam Khan. Facebook/File. Azam left his house on Thursday evening but did not return. The mobile phone of the former principal secretary of the ex-prime minister is also switched off. Azam’s nephew filed a request at Kohsar Police Station today.

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police announced on Friday that they have filed a First Information Report (FIR) on former Prime Minister Imran Khan, then Principal Secretary, Azam Khan, ‘disappeared’, Geo reported. News.

According to a police spokesperson, the case was filed as a charge of “kidnapping” at Kohsar police station. The request was filed by Azam’s nephew, Saeed Khan, after he disappeared in the federal capital.

According to law enforcement sources, the app said the former principal secretary left his house on Thursday evening but did not return, adding that his mobile phone also remained switched off.

Police officials had said they would decide whether to press charges after investigating the case.

However, Islamabad Police had urged Azam’s family to approach the relevant police station so that legal action could be taken in this regard. The police also assured the family that they would do everything possible to locate the missing official.

The former principal secretary made headlines last year when audio leaks featuring the former prime minister, his party leaders and him emerged.

In one of the audio leaks, the former prime minister allegedly told his then manager to “play” with the US figure.

Khan reportedly told Azam in the undated audio that “let’s just play around” with the number and not mention America’s name.

In response, Azam explains to Khan how to use encryption to convey the political agenda of the PTI and in this he also suggests using Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood so that the issue can be highlighted at a “bureaucratic level “.

Another alleged audio clip of the PTI chairman and his team has surfaced, just days after a soundbite of the deposed prime minister allegedly told his then principal secretary to ‘play’ with the US figure.

The audio, purportedly featured Khan, Asad Umar, Azam and Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Here is a rough transcription of the audio:

Imran Khan: Shah jee [Shah Mahmood Qureshi]we three [Imran Khan, Azam Khan and you] are due to hold a meeting tomorrow, with the Minister for Foreign Affairs [Sohail Mahmood]. [In the meeting], we will ask him to sit down quietly and take the minutes of the meeting as they are. Azam [Khan] told to write the minutes […] and we will keep the photostat.

Khan: This number came on 7, 8 or 9 [March]?

Another person [present in the meeting]: He came on the 8th.

Khan: But the meeting was on the 7th. We don’t have to name the Americans by any means. So on this issue, please no one should name the country. This is very important for all of you. What country did the letter come from? I don’t want to hear it from anyone.

Umar: Do you intentionally call it a letter? Because it’s not a letter, it’s a transcript of the meeting.

Khan: It’s the same whether it’s the transcript of the meeting or a letter. People won’t understand what a transcript is. You have to say it in your rallies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/493603-ex-principal-secretary-to-former-pm-azam-khan-goes-missing

