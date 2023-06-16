Environment minister expected to anticipate long dry season: President





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has instructed the Minister of Environment and Forests Siti Nurbaya Bakar to coordinate with the competent institutions to anticipate a long dry season expected this year. According to Deputy of the Press, Media and Information Office of the Presidential Secretariat Bey Machmudin, President Jokowi gave the instruction during a meeting with Bakar at the presidential palace on Friday. “The President recalled that this year’s dry season will be longer as the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has predicted that 2023 will see a longer dry season than previous years,” he said. he noted in his written statement. Friday. To this end, he said, President Jokowi called on the Ministry of Environment and Forests to anticipate the long dry season through coordination and cooperation with relevant institutions. Earlier, Machmudin explained that Minister Bakar was summoned by President Jokowi to discuss the air pollution problem which has worsened lately, especially in Jakarta. Related news: BNPB vigilant of the dry season in June-August Meanwhile, Bakar informed the President of the desire to participate in the COP28 summit which will be hosted by the United Arab Emirates at the end of 2023. “(The minister) also reported on the air pollution monitoring devices belonging to him,” he added. Recently, Jakarta’s air quality has been in the spotlight, as data from IQAir showed that as of Thursday (June 15), Jakarta’s air quality index ranked third worst in the world, with an index of 141, just after Doha, Qatar, with an index of 149, and Minneapolis, USA, with an index of 191. Regarding the anticipation of the dry season, BMKG Chief Dwikorita Karnawati said that Indonesia is currently facing two climatic phenomena – El Nino and the Indian Ocean Positive Dipole (IOD) – which occur in same time. Both present the potential for a dry season or even a drought like in 2019. The agency predicted that the peak of the dry season in 2023 would occur between July and September, with coverage of 582 seasonal zones, out of a total of 699 seasonal zones in Indonesia. Related News: Save water, says BMKG as dry season begins Related News: Eight percent of Indonesian regions enter dry season: meteorological agency

