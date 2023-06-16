Capitol Hill doors reopened to Turkey after Erdogan victory, new lobbyists

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s envoy to the United States has been turned away by lawmakers for months despite seeking meetings on Capitol Hill. So Ankara turned to new lobbyists as it sought to salvage what was left of Turkey’s reputation in the US capital, according to congressional aides and public records.

They [Turkey] had asked to meet with us for nearly two years now, said a senior congressional official, a Republican, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak on the issue.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app.

But the frustration with Turkey is a rare case of Republicans and Democrats agreeing on a divided Capitol Hill.

The head of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Bob Menendez, a Democrat, has repeatedly vowed not to allow arms sales to Turkey.

Turkey has asked to buy F-16 fighter jets from the United States, but bipartisan opposition to the sale continues despite the Biden administration’s support for the deal.

Earlier this month, top US diplomat Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration strongly supports supplying Turkey with F-16s or upgrading the F-16s it has, while as we strongly support Sweden’s immediate membership. to NATO. He added: But those are two separate issues. They are not related to each other.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also urged his new Turkish counterpart, Yasar Guler, to push for Sweden’s NATO membership.

A change in attitude seems to be on the horizon, however, as Turkey’s ambassador to the United States has been seen in the offices of the House and Senate following Erdogan’s re-election.

Ambassador Murat Mercan had separate meetings with Republican Congressman Nathaniel Moran, Democratic Congressman John Garamendi, Republican Congressman Joe Wilson and Republican Congressman Clay Higgins this month.

These are meetings that the Turkish Embassy in Washington disclosed on its official Twitter account. A review of similar posts shows that the last such engagement between Mercan and a US lawmaker on the Hill appears to have taken place in January.

Turkish officials say there was little time for these types of engagements in the run-up to Turkey’s presidential election.

Mercan also met with Sen. Chris Coons in recent days, one of President Joe Bidens’ closest allies in the Senate.

Meanwhile, sources familiar with U.S.-Turkey relations anticipate increased engagement with Biden administration officials and U.S. lawmakers in the weeks and months ahead.

A high-level congressional delegation is expected to visit Ankara later this month and may meet new members of Erdogan’s new cabinet. Erdogan has appointed new people to lead the Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry in what observers believe is a sign of the Turkish president’s desire to ease tensions with much of the West and other countries with which it has had problems in recent years.

US frustration with Turkey

Anger against the NATO ally grew under the Trump administration after they issued sanctions against Turkey’s purchase of Russian-made missile defense systems.

The Biden administration kept the pressure on, then came the Erdogan governments’ crackdown on journalists, increased provocative behavior against Greece, and blocking Sweden and Finland from joining the EU. NATO.

[If] they are not letting them into NATO, the attitude towards Turkey is not going to change, said another senior congressman.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the two Nordic countries expressed their desire to join NATO.

Erdogan has said he will not lift his veto unless Finland and Sweden agree to the demands, including the surrender of wanted individuals whom Turkey has accused of terrorism.

Turkey has since accepted Finland, but Sweden’s offer is still blocked.

Sources familiar with the matter believe that Ankara could lift its veto by the next NATO summit in July.

Another point of contention between Washington and its NATO ally is Syria, where the United States continues to support Kurdish fighters helping its mission to ensure the lasting defeat of ISIS. Turkey claims that the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are part of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a designated terrorist group. The United States has repeatedly warned Turkey against continuing its threats to launch a ground operation to drive the SDF out of the region.

Also in Syria, the Pentagon accused Ankara of endangering US troops with its airstrikes and expressed deep concern over Turkey’s actions.

Turkey’s new top diplomat Hakan Fidan, a former head of the country’s intelligence agency, was the subject of secret peace talks with the PKK nearly a decade ago. And the new defense minister, Yasar Guler, was a top military general during Turkey’s military operations in Syria in 2019 and 2020.

Lobbying efforts

According to the US Department of Justice, Turkey hired Ezra Friedlander last year to lobby on its behalf, paying him $35,000 a month.

The Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) states that the services Friedlander was to provide included: arranging local and national conferences and meetings for the Ambassador; engage with members of Congress and the administration on issues important to Turkey; and propose and pursue the passage of legislation and other U.S. government actions that further Turkey’s interests and project a positive image of Turkey.

Another lobbyist hired by Turkey in recent times was Kalman Chaim Sporn. She was paid $50,000 for strategic consulting services from October to November last year.

Both Sporn and Friedlander are Jewish and are said to have close ties to influential officials on the Hill.

Friedlander was also hired this year by the Azerbaijani government to strengthen US-Azerbaijani relations.

Turkey and Israel have embarked on the path of rapprochement after years of animosity between the two regional powers. That, coupled with the relationship Sporn and Friedlander have on the Hill, is one of the reasons Ankara has turned to lobbyists.

Learn more: Blinken says Turkey is getting fully independent F-16s over Sweden’s NATO bid veto