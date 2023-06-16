It was not Joe Biden who corrupted Ukraine. It’s Donald Trump.





And finally, for ideological reasons. There’s not much of an ideological angle to a comment like this, which Jones made about a grieving parent the night after the shooting: you know, after you lost your daughter, they put you antidepressants or something, but I thought those took a month to kick in. I mean, it’s like a look of absolute satisfaction, like he’s about to accept an Oscar. But remember Jones also said this: why did Hitler blow up the Reichstag to take control! Why do governments organize these things to get our weapons! Why can’t people have that in mind? It is a clear ideological defense of his lies.

The dossier would appear to indicate that Fox executives and presenters had no ideological motivation, as said dossier suggests they knew Donald Trump was lying about the 2020 election. But their choice to accept the Big Lie was also in partly an ideological choice, and for this reason: They understood the stakes of accepting the lie. They knew full well that if Trump had his way, and states tried to roll out replacement voter rolls or Mike Pence refused to certify electoral votes on January 6, 2021, that would have been the end of more than 240 years. sequences of democracy. rule in the United States The end! And they left. It was first motivated by the ratings, which is not an excuse, but it was also indicative of the ideology of the place, where democracy takes a second place in power.

They lie. They lie about almost everything all the time. It’s a strategy. Turn reality upside down. Reverse each question. Evidence of choice. Here is a relatively benign and wonky example. There is a recent book called The Myth of Inequality, co-authored by former Senator Phil Gramm, which argues that inequality has fallen, not grown, over the past few decades. One of the book’s key claims is that the way we measure inequality ignores wealth transfers to the poor like Medicare and Medicaid. Well, it is true to some extent that these are resources that are transferred to the poorest Americans, but especially if they get sick! TNR Tim Noah demolished this argument last fall, writing: According to Gramms’ logic, the sicker you get, the richer you get. Gramm and his co-authors also wrote for real that Ebenezer Scrooge is misunderstood.

