Boris Johnson’s resignation honors list includes MPs and political advisers linked to climate science denial and the oil and gas industry, DeSmog can reveal.

The 45 candidates from former prime ministers who were endorsed by his successor Rishi Sunak on Friday, just hours before Johnson stepped down as MP, include four Tory MPs who have a history of casting doubt on science or climate policy.

MP Andrea Jenkyns, who recently joined Britain’s leading climate science denial campaign group Net Zero Watch (NZW), will get an OBE, in an honors list that includes anti-climate MPs Jacob Rees-Mogg, Michael Maker and Priti Patel.

Figures from lobbying firm CT Group, which has lobbied for fossil fuel companies, and the head of mining giant Rio Tinto, are also nominated for the honors

Boris Johnson has lavished not just honor on his allies and cronies, but also power, influence and status at the highest political level, Caroline Lucas, Green Party MP for Brighton Pavilion, told DeSmog.

For so many of these allies to have fossil fuel ties, climate denial and backwardness show that Johnson has always been and always will be ready to send a wrecking ball on our planet if his own career depends on it.

Sunak is under pressure to rescind his endorsement of the honors list after parliament’s privileges committee this week find Johnson had deliberately misled the House about parties in Downing Street during the lockdown.

Lucas added: If Sunak does not block this list immediately after the privileges committee report, he will be complicit in these climate-destroying nominations.

Conservative denial of climate science

Jenkyns, MP for Morley and Outwood, two weeks ago joined the board of NZW, an arm of the UK’s leading climate denial group, the Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF). In Marchshe urged the UK to abandon its net zero targets and use all the resources we have.

Jenkyns’ femininity will further bolster the credentials of the GWPF, which already has a large contingent in the House of Lords, including GWPF director David Frost, GWPF adviser Matt Ridley, former trustees Charles Moore and Peter Lilley, former trustees Andrew Turnbull, Emma Nicholson and backers Nigel Vinson and Richard Cavendish.

Rees-Mogg, who is set to receive a knighthood, has a long history of opposing climate action. In 2014 he claimed that efforts to limit global warming would have no effect for hundreds or possibly a thousand years and in 2013 he blame high energy prices on climate alarmism.

Last month, at a conference on national conservatism, Rees-Mogg said: We need to consider whether Net Zero by 2050 is feasible. Ultimately, ultimately, no one gets elected by making voters cold and poor.

Rees-Mogg is a host on broadcaster GB News. Last month revealed one in three GB News presenters question climate science in 2022.

A recent DeSmog investigation revealed that Jacob Rees-Mogg spoke about his desire for people to stop demonizing oil and gas during a meeting with the UAE state investment company when he was Business Secretary under then Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Former Home Secretary Priti Patel, known for her hostility towards climate protesters, in 2022 accused Extinction Rebellion activists of hooliganism and brutality..

Patel is a prominent ally And Support of lobby group FairFuelUK and sits on its All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) of the same name. FairFuelUK is funded by the transport industry and its director Howard Cox is a climate science denier. Last August, Cox said: I am now even more convinced that man is not responsible for global warming.

Patel also has a long association with organizations in the influential collection of libertarian think tanks and campaign groups known as the Tufton Street Network. It includes the Taxpayers Alliance and the Center for Policy Studies, both of which have opposed climate policies.

Tory MP Michael Fabricator has been spreading anti-climate views on Twitter. In 2014 he writing that it was undeniably true that the thoughtless cult of climate change has hurt British industry and driven up consumer bills.

The manufacturer backed Johnson’s green push during Britain’s presidency of the COP26 climate summit. But last June on GB News, he said The Covid and Russia invasion of Ukraine meant he would personally like to see a little less emphasis now on zero green policies, adding on Twitter: Time to rethink green taxes.

Ahead of COP26, Maker also appeared in a GB News segment on the issue of a net zero referendum. In this one, he interrogates the virtue of decarbonization, asking: what’s the point of doing it if we ruin ourselves and find that others don’t do it too?.

Johnson’s honors list also includes a seat in the House of Lords for Shaun Bailey. The former Conservative candidate for mayor of London ran in 2021 on a promise to scrap a plan to expand London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), a clean air initiative launched by Mayor Sadiq Khan, which has drawn attacks from numerous anti-climate groups.

Fossil fuel lobbyists

Johnson’s former deputy chief of staff, David Canzini, will also receive an OBE. Until 2022, Cazini worked as director of lobbying firm CT Group, which was set up and run by Australian political lobbyist Sir Lynton Crosby, who led Johnson’s mayoral campaign in 2008.

CT Group offers advising oil and gas companies, and its clients include the Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association and BHP, which owns mining and oil assets. The firm too orchestra a public relations campaign for the coal company Glencore in 2019.

Early 2022, Canzini would have influenced the opposition of British governments to an exceptional tax and the development of onshore wind power. The public deserve to know if Lynton Crosby is lobbying Boris Johnson on behalf of the gas and oil big cats, Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said at the time.

Last month’s environmental groups raised concerns on Canzini’s secondment to work on communications at the upcoming UN COP28 climate summit in the United Arab Emirates, given his ties to the pro-oil and gas lobbying group CT.

William Warr, former health adviser to Boris Johnson between 2019 and 2022, who work as a campaign strategist for Lynton Crosby, will receive an OBE for political and public service.

Samantha Cohen, Johnson’s chief of staff and director of the Prime Minister’s Office between April and September 2022, is also expected to receive an OBE. Cohen is currently chief of staff at Rio Tinto, the British-Australian mining giant that has been embroiled in various scandals over its operations, including the destruction of a site of Indigenous historic significance in Western Australia, and a failure to align its lobbying activities with its own climate goals.

Sunak has yet to approve his immediate predecessor Liz Truss’ resignation honors list, which is reported to include Mark Littlewood, director of the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) think tank, who called for the scrapping of the UK’s net zero target, and received funding from BP every year from 1967 until at least 2018.

Members of Johnson’s Honors List named in this story have been contacted for comment.