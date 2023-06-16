Indian leaders in Chicago await Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on June 21





Convinced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would travel to Chicago late on his US visit, which begins on June 21, leaders of Indian communities in the Midwest did not want to leave anything to chance. They have booked three arenas in Illinois on different dates from June 17-25, hoping the PM will address thousands of Indian diaspora members, sending a message across the United States and India that it remains popular even after half a dozen visits since 2014 in this country. After New York, the Chicago metropolitan area has the largest concentration of the Indian diaspora, estimated at 171,000 people. Indian community leaders were keen to welcome the prime minister to Chicago and stage an event to match the pomp of Modis’ reception at New York’s Madison Square Garden in September 2014. In 2015, while diaspora leaders suggested Chicago, the Prime Minister preferred San José to highlight his Digital India initiative. According to sources, Diaspora leaders were confident Modi would be in Chicago in 2019. However, US President Donald Trump insisted that the Prime Minister choose a Republican state, when Texas was then, instead of the Illinois, a Democratic state. Thus was born the Howdy Modi event in Houston in 2019, where Trump shared the stage with the Prime Minister. So when Bharat Barai, who hosted Modi on his first visit to the United States in 1993 and has since been one of the main organizers of his diaspora events in the United States, first learned of the Jan. 31 that a state visit was in the works, the oncologist was sure Modi would finally be in Chicago in June 2023. Barai says the Indian community has reserved the 22,000-capacity Chicagos United Center for June 17. Later, they were told the tour could take place between June 20 and 25 and proceeded to book Soldier Field, a football stadium that seats 45,000, and the Illinois City Stadium. However, with the Joe Biden administration busy with the South Korean president’s state visit until April 26, delaying confirmation of the PM’s itinerary, and South Block adding a stopover in Cairo, the window allowing Modi to fly from Washington DC to Chicago and head to Egypt on June 24 has decreased. The Indian community has canceled their reservations of the arenas. Barely a month before the visit when they received the final itinerary, the Indian community chose the Ronald Reagen Center, a federal building, asking Modi to delay his departure from Washington DC for three hours to participate in the event. of the diaspora on June 24. Modi ji continues to be extremely popular. People call with requests, and we tell them there’s a space limit. Hopefully we can put together a better program in Chicago next year after the election, Barai told Business Standard from the United States. To decide on the guest list, the team scoured lists of previous PM events and contacted the leaders of all Indian language and religious organizations in the United States, asking them to attend with 50 of their community workers. Barai, who has lived in the United States for 48 years, believes the visit would further strengthen bilateral relations, especially in the strategic area, as Americans recognize India’s importance in standing up to China. He said the Prime Ministers’ state visit would allow Indians to recognize that their Prime Minister is respected as the most popular leader in the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/india-news/indian-leaders-in-chicago-await-pm-narendra-modi-s-visit-on-june-21-123061601101_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos