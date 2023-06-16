Mysterious 1,000% stock market gains baffle traders in Indonesia

(Bloomberg) – Unexplained gains in Indonesian stocks are fueling calls for tougher regulation in Southeast Asia’s biggest stock market.

Known as fried stocks among local traders, they often have concentrated ownership, low trading volume, low analyst coverage and high valuations relative to their peers. Over the past three years, at least 83 Indonesian companies have fallen 1,000% or more from peak to trough, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. This represents about 10% of total inventories listed, a higher proportion than in neighboring Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines.

While wild stock market swings for illiquid stocks are nothing new in emerging markets, the moves have become so extreme in Indonesia that regulators on Monday introduced a new watch board to quickly spot what they perceive to be underperforming companies. difficulty as a means of protecting investors. The list will include companies with no revenue growth, low stock prices, low liquidity and undergoing debt restructuring, among other factors. Some traders are pushing authorities to do even more, while President Joko Widodo has urged regulators to step up scrutiny of possible market manipulation.

At stake is investor confidence in a nearly $640 billion stock market that has become so illiquid it has forced some companies to resort to higher-cost bank loans to raise capital. The International Monetary Fund said in a report last year that Indonesia’s shallow financial markets are a long-standing challenge to growth. The nations market capitalization to GDP ratio is also the lowest among Southeast Asian peers.

We need regulators to step in, said Jerry Goh, an investment manager covering Asian equities at abrdn Asia Ltd.

Not all volatile stocks are considered fried stocks, although traders have expressed confusion over the increasing levels of large swings. Earnings results have hit or propelled the wealth of a handful of ultra-rich tycoons. Low Tuck Kwong, a billionaire who controls PT Bayan Resources, became one of Asia’s richest men after shares soared more than 220% over six weeks to the end of 2022. A rise of nearly 14,000% of DCI Indonesia’s shares within five months of its debut in early 2021 gave majority owners Otto Toto Sugiri and Marina Budiman billionaire status.

Representatives for Bayan and DCI declined to comment. Kwong and Sugiri did not respond to a request for comment. Budiman told Bloomberg in a text message that she doesn’t know why DCI shares have seen such large price moves, although she can’t trade the stock. In 2021, Sugiri and Budiman pledged not to part with their shares, transferring their holdings into non-tradable shares. Sugiri told Bloomberg last year that the move was meant to show people they weren’t trying to influence the market.

Widodo, known as Jokowi, cited the extreme swings in shares of Indian tycoon Gautam Adanis’ companies when he called for more supervision in a speech to Indonesia’s financial regulator in February. In a case that has sparked global interest, Adanis’ flagship company soared more than 3,300% between March 2020 and the end of last year before losing half its value following a report short seller alleging market manipulation and accounting fraud. Adani has repeatedly denied the allegations.

The Indonesia Stock Exchange has already imposed intraday trading limits and the automatic rejection of certain bids and offers if they stray too far from the asking price. Meanwhile, the financial services authority is using monitoring tools such as trading halts or suspensions to cool any unusual market activity, according to capital market supervisor Inarno Djajadi. Yet neither the exchange nor the regulator has indicated how they plan to screen and investigate anomalies among the country’s roughly 800 stocks.

Some investors have developed a nickname for stocks that post dramatic gains after a wave of buying and selling that later fades. The Chinese call it chao gu, or blowing up stocks, a reference to the fast-paced speculation that keeps stocks warm. Indonesians have borrowed the concept, referring to businesses such as saham gorengan, or fried stocks. One way to describe this cohort is akin to how foods of questionable quality taste better fried.

The term has become synonymous with the dramatic collapse of state-owned insurance giant PT Asuransi Jiwasraya in 2020. The company needed a government bailout after investing in risky stocks, a breach of management guidelines that has led to a gaping financial loss of $2 billion.

One of Jiwasrayas’ equity investments was a company called PT Hanson International, which saw its shares jump more than 1,700% during financial crisis lows through 2016 before a series of rapid declines. In late 2020, a court sentenced Hanson Internationals chairman Benny Tjokrosaputro to life for corruption and money laundering charges. Indonesia’s supreme audit agency has labeled the company a fried stock, confirming investors’ fears of such a rapid rise in shares, according to a report by Tempo magazine. The agency did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Hanson is no longer active.

The Indonesian stock exchange in 2021 investigated DCI for possible trade manipulation, but did not disclose the results of its investigation. The company’s general secretary told Bloomberg at the time that there were no indications of any breach by the company. DCI trades at more than 200 times price-to-earnings, with a price-to-book ratio based on the latest quarterly results at more than 50 times, from a high of 153 in 2021.

When shares of coal miner Bayan Resources hit a record high in late December, shareholder Low Tuck Kwong bought more of the shares, according to an exchange filing. Prior to the surge, Kwong’s net worth was $5 billion, about a fifth of his current total. Bayan is trading at 16 times the price-to-earnings ratio, higher than all its regional peers. Its float is at 2.5%, below the exchange threshold of 7.5%.

Confusing stock price moves are weighing on analysts trying to avoid covering companies that may gain notoriety due to being out of sync with reality. We cannot hedge stocks if there is not enough information and fundamentals to support our research, said Andrey Wijaya, Head of Research at RHB Sekuritas Indonesia, regarding a number of moves wild prices.

PT Petrindo Jaya Kreasi, which is involved in coal and gold mining, gained almost 370% in the first seven weeks after its debut in early March. A boon for its main shareholder and business magnate Prajogo Pangestu. A week after the company’s debut, the stock exchange reported unusual activity in its stock trading. The company has no analyst coverage, according to Bloomberg data, and its price-to-book ratio based on the latest quarterly results is 6.6 times, more than triple the benchmark JCI index. A company representative did not respond to a request for comment while Pangestu declined to comment.

The Indonesian stock exchange has worked to increase transparency in its markets, including creating special lists to watch for unusual activity. He also actively discusses significant fluctuations with companies and attempts to investigate anomalies. Yet progress appears to be slow and results minimal, according to John Rachmat, senior adviser at Singapore-based Pinnacle Investment. After so many decades, it’s still a stalemate, he said of regulators’ efforts to rein in volatility.

Wild market swings gained notoriety in the United States last year after a number of microcap stock launches gave way to dizzying rallies. These include Chinese clothing maker Addentax Group Corp, which soared 13,000% on its stock market debut last year, while Hong Kong financial group AMTD Digital Inc. jumped some 32,000%. Representatives for the two companies did not respond to a request for comment. China and Hong Kong have also been known for dramatic price volatility at times. Over the past three years, some 14% of Hong Kong stocks have oscillated more than 1,000%.

But there is potentially more at stake for Indonesia, a market that is still a fraction of China and the United States and is trying to attract more investors to help boost its economy. Low liquidity can be both a boon and a bane, and investors don’t want to be caught holding illiquid, low-quality stocks, Abrdns Goh added.

2023 Bloomberg LP