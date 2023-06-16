Politics
Bill Gates smiles in photo with China’s Xi Jinping, who calls Microsoft founder an ‘old friend’
Microsoft Founder and Billionaire Bill Gates traveled to the People’s Republic of China on Friday, where he met with the head of government.
Gates met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing for a conversation that was covered by state media CCTV.
Xi called Gates an “old friend” during their chat – the first time the two have been able to meet in three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I believe that the foundation of China-US relations lies with the people,” Xi told Gates.
GOP SENATORS DEMAND ACCOUNTABILITY FOR BIDEN AFTER CHINA COMMITTED ‘FLAGRIC VIOLATION OF AMERICAN SOVEREIGNTY’
“In the current world situation, we can carry out various activities that benefit our two countries, the peoples of our countries and the whole human race,” said the Chinese president.
Gates said he was “very honored” to meet Xi, who is the general secretary of the Communist Party of China.
‘RED ALERT’: CHINA POSTS BIZARRE VIDEO OF CHINESE SOLDIERS MARCHING TO SOUNDS OF CLASSIC VIDEO GAME
The billionaire last visited China in 2019, when he spoke to First Lady Peng Liyuan about the Gates Foundation’s work in preventing HIV and AIDS.
BIDEN ADMINISTRATION SLAMMED AS GRANTING ‘MAJOR COUP’ ON CHINA AFTER VISIT BY TOP OFFICIALS ON DATE OF TIANANMEN MASSACRE
The State Department announced Wednesday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Beijing on Friday, where he will meet with senior PRC officials and “discuss the importance of keeping lines of communication open to manage responsibly.” the US-PCR relationship”. raise bilateral issues of concern, global and regional issues and potential cooperation on common transnational challenges. »
The dialogue between the Biden administration and Beijing has been almost dormant in recent months, as attempts at interactions have been shut down since the United States shot down a Chinese spy craft which crossed the country at the beginning of this year.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
A pre-scheduled meeting trip to Blinkenduring which he was to meet Xi, was canceled amid the Chinese spy craft incident.
Fox News Digital’s Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/business-leaders/bill-gates-grins-photo-chinas-xi-jinping-who-calls-microsoft-founder-old-friend
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bill Gates smiles in photo with China’s Xi Jinping, who calls Microsoft founder an ‘old friend’
- Surprise: Trump reportedly smothers a restaurant full of his supporters and promises to buy lunch
- Mysterious 1,000% stock market gains baffle traders in Indonesia
- UK’s post-corona plan won’t keep the public safe, experts ask | Corona inquiry
- How Rebellious Glenda Jackson Changed the View of Women in Hollywood
- Hilary Knight patiently excited awaiting the launch of the women’s pro hockey league, optimistic about her future | National sports
- TikTok-Viral Coastal Grandma Dress at Target – SheKnows
- Hyundai Holds Open Innovation Tech Day, Outlines Future Strategy
- Celebrate Canada Day and Burlington 150 at Spencer Smith Park
- The new Rubik’s Cube record was set by the 21-year-old
- Melanoma: Risks, Treatment Options, and More
- 4.8-magnitude earthquake hits France | WTVB | 1590 AM 95.5 FM