PM Modi’s visit to the US: US politicians and prominent citizens eagerly await Modi’s visit | India News







Twitter is already buzzing ahead of the high-level visit, with prominent figures posting video messages to welcome Prime Minister Modi, who will be in the United States from June 21-24.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will attend a State Dinner hosted by President Joe Biden, address a joint session of the US Congress and hold a number of meetings with various officials. It will be Modi’s sixth overall visit to the United States since taking office as prime minister in 2014. 03:42 Indian envoy Taranjit Sandhu ‘great excitement’ during PM Modis’ state visit to US NEW DELHI: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on his first state visit to the US next week, a number of US politicians, prominent citizens as well as high-profile Diaspora personalities are rejoicing to extend a warm welcome to the Indian leader.Twitter is already buzzing ahead of the high-level visit, with prominent figures posting video messages to welcome Prime Minister Modi, who will be in the United States from June 21-24.During his visit, the Prime Minister will attend a State Dinner hosted by President Joe Biden, address a joint session of the US Congress and hold a number of meetings with various officials. It will be Modi’s sixth overall visit to the United States since taking office as prime minister in 2014. US Representative Mike Lawler said he looked forward to welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US Capitol and hearing his speech at a joint session of the US Congress.

In a video message posted to Twitter, Lawler said the United States and India had an important strategic partnership and a special bond shaped by their mutual commitment to global peace and prosperity.

“The US-India partnership is one of the most defining and important partnerships of the 21st century. Jai Hind! And God bless America!” said the congressman.

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith said Congress would be honored to attend Prime Minister Modi’s joint address next week.

“Next week, we will be honored to have him (Prime Minister Modi) address a joint meeting of Congress highlighting the importance between the United States and India,” she said.

United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Csaba Korosi said he looked forward to joining the International Day of Yoga celebrations with PM Modi at the UN Headquarters on the North Lawn in New York June 21st.

Taking to her official Twitter account, Csaba Korosi said, “I look forward to joining the 9th International Yoga Day celebrations at the UN with Prime Minister @NarendraModi on the North Lawn of UNHQ next week. .”

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brow said the United States looked forward to strengthening relations with India.

“We welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States of America. Ohio has a strong Indian-American community. We look forward to strengthening relations between the two countries,” he said.

“On behalf of all Missouri residents, I welcome Prime Minister Modi to our great country,” Missouri Governor Mike Parson said in a video message on Twitter. Congressman Bill Posey said the relationship between the two democracies should be celebrated as his country prepares to welcome Prime Minister Modi.

The US alias of the Indian Embassy has posted a number of messages thanking US politicians for hosting Prime Minister Modi. Meanwhile, American Indians are preparing for a cultural extravaganza for Prime Minister Modi as he arrives in the US capital from New York after leading a yoga session at UN headquarters.

More than 160 artists have been rehearsing for a week to stage up to 25 cultural programs representing 15 Indian states. Most of them are dances, songs and musicals reflecting the rich cultural diversity of India.

(With agency contributions)

Show As PM Modi prepares for crucial US visit, members of Congress call for closer ties with India

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/welcome-prime-minister-us-politicians-prominent-citizens-looking-forward-to-modis-visit/articleshow/101037479.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos