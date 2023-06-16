EC can announce election dates without President’s approval





Islamabad: A bill to empower the Election Commission of Pakistan to announce election dates without the president’s consent passed the Senate on Friday despite opposition from lawmakers in ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party.

The Elections (Amendment) Bill 2023, which replaced the old Elections Act 2017, was proposed by Pakistani Minister of State Shahadat Awan in the upper house.

The Statement of Objects and Purposes of the Legislation states that the Constitution provides for the duty of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to organize and conduct elections honestly, fairly and in accordance with law.

Justice Minister Azam Nazir Tarar said the right to choose the date of the elections was granted to the ECP in 1973.

“But Ziaul Haq (former military dictator) gave the president that right through an amendment,” he said.

Opposition senators, especially those belonging to former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), flatly rejected the amendments.

“The Constitution is very clear on the date of the elections and gives the president and the governor the power to announce the date of the elections,” said opposition leader Shahzad Waseem.

The bill was introduced after the ECP sent a letter to both houses of parliament, urging them to grant it more powers.

Subsequently, Senate President Sadiq Sanjrani set up an eight-member bipartisan parliamentary committee in April to consider the amendments proposed by the ECP.

Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly.

Since then, the cricketer-turned-politician has been calling for early parliamentary elections in Pakistan.

The PML-N-led coalition government rejected his request and the senior ministers declared that the elections would be held in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.

The current term of the National Assembly will end in August this year and new elections are expected to be held in October.

