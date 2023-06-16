There is no institutional quick fix to the Donald Trump problem





Exactly eight years ago, a beaming Donald Trump walked down the Trump Tower escalator to announce that he was seeking the Republican presidential nomination. At first, no one in the political or media administration took his candidacy seriously, and when it emerged days later that attendees had been paid $50 to come, the Trump campaign’s fundamental lack of seriousness was unanimously proclaimed. In the weeks and months that followed, as the candidate transgressed and insulted everyone around him, it was repeatedly assumed that established political conventions would soon kick in and that the joke had to approach its inevitable line of contention. struck.

But that cathartic ending never came. It turned out that Trump might actually make obscene comments about immigrants and rise higher in the polls. He could denigrate John McCain and intimidate his various main opponents. He could go against the august National Review and snatch the Republican nomination from the supposed guardians of the movement’s conservatism. He could even be heard on tape bragging about sexual assault and somehow winning the presidency a month later. At every turn, people waited for an invisible barrier to impose itself or for an indiscretion to finally go too far. Again and again, nothing happened.

After Trump’s improbable victory, many have turned to institutions for salvation. Perhaps voters could be persuaded to change their votes and undo this nightmare before it goes any further. Perhaps Robert Mueller’s investigation would find irrefutable evidence of foreign collusion, or a Watergate-style media scoop would uncover the proverbial smoking gun. In the wake of the 2020 election, the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill, and the subsequent impeachment and banishment of Twitter’s president, it again seemed momentarily plausible that his goose was cooked.

And even. Just over two years later, the same pattern continues to repeat itself. Despite last year’s midterms election disaster and two separate indictments, Trump maintains a resounding lead in the Republican primaries, and polls still suggest he’s running more or less even with Joe Biden.

In light of all this, perhaps it is finally time to let go of the idea that there will ever be an institutional solution to Trumpism’s nightmare. Even if the former president is ultimately convicted, nothing will stop him from continuing to run for re-election from prison or disqualifying him for a second term if he somehow wins.

Another election defeat could significantly deflate Trump, but the root causes of Trumpist racism, rising inequality and human desperation, the massive alienation from political institutions, the devolution of politics into an empty spectacle, the corrosive influence of organized money would always go unanswered. That is why the antidote has always been the kind of grassroots democratic politics rejected by the elites of both major parties. Irresponsible, technocratic-minded liberalism may score occasional victories against a figure like Trump, but it has repeatedly failed to neutralize him.

In the short term, this finding seems to have rather bleak implications. Barring a completely unexpected development, Trump looks poised to win the GOP presidential nomination again. Those currently praying for a judge or jail time to finally bury Trumpism are sure to be disappointed. And to expect the Joe Biden-led Democratic Party to swing to the populist left or suddenly rediscover the incendiary spirit of the New Deal era, offering American voters a positive political vision that could materially improve their lives rather than simply the negative message that Trump is bad is an even more unlikely prospect.

Again, there is also something liberating in the realization that Trumpism is not some malignant force of nature that defies comprehension, but a political phenomenon for which there are ultimately political solutions. Democracy, in the broadest sense, is the one thing that will ever make Trump, or anything like him, impossible beyond the narrow horizons of an individual election cycle.

There will, therefore, be no defining event that ultimately relegates Trumpism to the dustbin of history. Instead, it will have to meet its demise through countless victories, large and small, on many different fronts and in many different theaters: electoral politics, popular legislative campaigns, labor organizing.

Terrible, yes. But also more realistic than waiting for the ultimate intercession of an invisible referee who will never come.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jacobin.com/2023/06/donald-trump-trumpism-instutional-fix-democracy-polticial-strategy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos