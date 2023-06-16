Boris Johnson in ‘clear breach’ of rules over new job with Daily Mail

The former Prime Minister committed a clear breach of the rules according to the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba).

Former ministers and senior civil servants are expected to seek advice before starting a new job within two years of leaving.

Mr Johnson, who was ousted from Downing Street last July, gave Acoba just 30 minutes’ notice today before announcing he had already been hired by the Daily Mail.

He is expected to earn a six-figure salary for a weekly column.

In a promotional video, he said it would be completely unredacted stuff with the policy featuring as little as possible.

The Acobas spokesperson said it was a clear violation of its rules, but there was no penalty.

A spokesman for Boris Johnson said the former prime minister had been in touch with Acoba and said the normal process was being followed.

It comes just a day after a damning report by the Commons Privileges Committee found Mr Johnson guilty of repeated contempt of Parliament by deliberately misleading MPs.

It was the first time a former prime minister had been accused of lying to parliament.

The Committee recommended his 90-day suspension from parliament, a sentence he escaped by resigning as an MP after learning of its provisional findings.

However, he also said Mr Johnson should be denied the pass to Parliament given to former MPs, which would affect him.

The House of Commons is due to debate the findings on Monday, and MPs were due to take part in a contested vote on whether to approve the report.

But with growing Tory divisions between Mr Johnson’s supporters and those who think he deserves condemnation, there may be no vote after all.

Instead, the substantive motion to approve the report could simply pass, after Mr Johnson privately urged his supporters not to oppose it.

It would save him and Rishi Sunak the embarrassment.

The Prime Minister does not want infighting in the spotlight, while Mr Johnson knows a vote would expose the disappointing number of MPs who actually support him.

However, Labor and other opposition parties could try to force a vote to pressure Tory MPs to publicly state whether they support or oppose the report.

The sanctions proposed by the majority Conservative committee will pass regardless, with only a relatively small group of Johnson loyalists reportedly opposing the report’s findings.

The SNP urged Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross to “grow a backbone” and whip his group of six MPs into backing the report, but he refused.