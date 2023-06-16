Turkish-Syrian reconciliation takes time despite Turkish military presence in Syria – Xinhua

Turkish soldiers patrol the Syrian border at Kilis, Trkiye on June 16, 2023. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

ANKARA, June 16 (Xinhua) — Trkiye and Syria have engaged in diplomatic efforts to mend their broken relations, but reconciliation takes time and patience as long as Turkish troops are present in northern Syria, officials said. experts.

With the mediation of Russia which supports Syria militarily, Ankara and Damascus are moving towards a rapprochement with several trilateral meetings held last year in Moscow.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he could meet his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad and “restore” relations with Damascus that were cut following the Syrian civil war in 2011.

After his re-election on May 28, Erdogan is stepping up his efforts to mend frayed ties with Damascus.

The appointment of former Turkish intelligence chief Hakan Fidan as foreign minister is widely seen as a positive development, as Fiden, present at recent key meetings with Syrian officials, was seen as an instrument of Trkiye’s normalization campaign.

“Turkish-Syrian normalization will take time, probably months or years, but there is growing hope in this regard,” said Selcuk Colakoglu, founding director of the Asia-Pacific Studies Center based in Ankara, to Xinhua in a recent interview.

However, Syria’s demand for a withdrawal of Turkish forces from its territory will not be met any time soon, even though Damascus has made it a precondition for further normalization steps, Colakoglu noted.

Since 2021, the Turkish leader has followed an accommodating path in his foreign policy in the Middle East, first achieving rapprochement with Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, then moving closer to normalizing relations with the Egypt and Syria.

As ties with Egypt recover, Trkiye and Syria still have fundamental hurdles to overcome before a mutually agreeable deal can be reached.

The Syrian leader said in mid-March during a visit to Moscow that he would meet Erdogan only if Trkiye withdrew his troops from Syria.

Re-elected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech following a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Turkey, June 14, 2023. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)



“How important would any kind of meeting be…if it didn’t lead to a conclusion to the war in Syria?”

Since 2016, Trkiye has carried out four military operations in northern Syria, targeting areas controlled by Kurds and Islamic State militants. It currently controls tracts of land and has set up several small military bases in Syria’s Idlib and other northern provinces.

A new operation threatened in 2022 by Erdogan did not materialize following opposition from Russia, the United States and Iran.

Speaking about Syria’s resumption of Arab League membership last month, a Turkish diplomatic source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity that “with a common border of 911 km, Trkiye differs from Arab nations that have welcomed Syria”.

“It is not realistic to ask for a withdrawal of Turkish forces as long as the security concerns of Trkiye (Kurdish militants) persist in northern Syria,” the source stressed.

“But jet lag can be overcome,” the source added.

Hasan Unal, a foreign policy analyst and researcher at Istanbul Maltepe University, believes a gradual withdrawal should be considered despite all concerns.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad attends the 32nd Arab League summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 19, 2023. (Saudi Press Agency/Handout via Xinhua)

“It’s normal for the Syrian president to demand a withdrawal, but we went there to neutralize the terrorists and not to occupy this ground,” he argued in a deluge of tweets.

“A phased retirement should be set in motion,” Unal noted.

Besides the issue of withdrawal, Ankara’s support for some opposition forces against the government in Damascus is seen as an equally acute thorn in the road to reconciliation.

Despite this, reconciliation is seen as crucial for Turkish domestic politics as it would help dampen anti-Syrian sentiment in society as 3.7 million Syrian refugees and hundreds of thousands of other migrants and refugees are present in Trkiye, who is experiencing serious economic difficulties.

It should be noted that the question of a “voluntary repatriation” of refugees appeared for the first time in the communiqué of the National Security Council held on June 8 under his direction.

“Trkiye has around 5 million refugees or migrants in the country. So, in times of economic hardship, the Turkish public increasingly asks the government to return refugees,” said Colakoglu, an Ankara-based analyst.