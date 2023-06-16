How Pakistanis are responding to political unrest with memes and humorExBulletin





Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan, during an interview in Lahore, Pakistan on June 2. Betsy Joles/Bloomberg via Getty Images .

rock legend Betsy Joles/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Betsy Joles/Bloomberg via Getty Images

LAHORE, Pakistan Internet humor related to the current political situation in Pakistan following former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s showdown last month against the ruling party and the powerful military elite is rampant.

For Pakistanis, at a very charged time in their country’s history, humorous content serves both as an emotional release and as a subtle way to critique the polarized political scene and its actors. The memes capture the exasperation of Pakistani citizens embroiled in overlapping crises and shine a light on the evolution of political commentary in a country where expression is often tightly controlled.

On May 9, Khan was arrested in an ongoing corruption case, sparking a wave of unrest from supporters who viewed his detention as politically motivated. The demonstrators set fire to army installations, including the house of the Lahore corps commander.

Pakistani leaders have called these acts an attack on the state. Many protesters have been arrested, some registered for terrorism or handed over to specialized military tribunals. The Supreme Court later ruled that Khan’s arrest, carried out by paramilitary forces, was unlawful.

Since May 9, the internet has exploded with memes, TikTok videos and Instagram reels recapping days of protests and arrests, and making jokes about the scenes that emerged.

A widely shared meme sums up the dizzying effects of the current situation. In a format that resurfaces often in Pakistan, it shows a group of men dancing to an early 2000s Pakistani pop hit, “Nach Punjaban.” The camera wobbles among dancers depicting different aspects of the storyline surrounding internet blockages from Khan’s arrest on May 9, a bottle of ketchup stolen from the home of an army general, a wheelchair-bound Khan appearing before the tribunal.

The shoot captures the chaotic pace of the Pakistani news cycle, and the number of dancers squeezed into a small room is analogous to the information overload felt by the country’s social media users when following a single political event and capital.

The visual humor of Pakistani memes is instant and direct

Despite heavy censorship and periods of military dictatorship, humor in Pakistan has always found a way. Visual humor plays an important role in conveying political messages, says longtime Lahore-based artist and cartoonist Sabir Nazar. “You can’t control the image. It has a kind of subversive quality to it,” he says.

A recently released cartoon by Sabir Nazar shows a boot weighing on a scale with Imran Khan on the other side. Courtesy of Sabir Nazar .

. Courtesy of Sabir Nazar

One of Nazar’s recent cartoons shows Imran Khan holding a scale while a large boot resembling that of an army uniform weighs on the other side. Another cartoon shows a structure labeled “state” with broken pillars, engulfed in flames.

Encapsulated in much of the humor is an understanding of issues of justice, human rights and democracy in Pakistan, which has not held an election since Khan was voted out of power. of censorship last year.

“Memes in Pakistan often have a lot of biting political currency,” says Ahmer Naqvi, a writer from Karachi who focuses on pop culture in Pakistan. The meme format is well-suited to Pakistani humor, he says, because it captures the multi-layered reality of social and political issues while circumventing censorship. “This form of expression is anonymous. It’s very direct. And it allows for social commentary.”

An anonymous Instagram account called catboy_jinnah, run by a university student from Karachi who hides his identity to avoid online abuse, likes to poke fun at politics alongside more innocuous posts that capture the humor and charm of everyday life in the Pakistan. However, sometimes the underlying context of the messages is more serious.

A post from May incorporates a photo of men sitting on a sofa holding a portrait of Pakistan’s founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah as a fire rages behind them.

Catboy_jinnah mostly keeps his personal views on social and political issues veiled. “Irony is more dangerous,” he says, referring to satirical humor’s potential to challenge political and social ideas.

Humor enables social commentary while circumventing censorship

Internet content related to Pakistani news is proliferating despite a restrictive environment. Hours after Khan’s arrest, the Pakistani government cut off the country’s mobile broadband, limiting access to social media sites including Twitter, YouTube and Facebook. (Content continued to be posted and shared on TikTok). Netizens have taken to VPNs to share protest memes.

Police arrest a supporter of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. KM Chaudary/AP .

. KM Chaudary/AP

KM Chaudhary/AP

According to US watchdog organization Freedom House, Pakistani internet users face numerous barriers to access, including internet shutdowns and government regulations that dictate what content can be posted online. The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority may regulate or prohibit content that it considers anti-Islamic, threatening public order and safety, or contrary to decency and morality. Internet regulations extend to the media, which was banned by Pakistan’s media regulator in March from carrying Khan’s speeches.

More recently, direct mentions of Khan all but disappeared from mainstream media coverage in Pakistan after the country’s Electronic Media Regulatory Authority issued a directive relating to those involved in the protests.

Nazar, the artist, began creating political cartoons as an art student in Lahore over 40 years ago during the reign of military dictator General Muhammad Zia ul-Haq, which sparked levels extremes of censorship after imposing martial law in the 1970s. “There was a kind of vacuum for humor and satire not [just] in journalism, but in all of society,” says Nazar.

Meanwhile, comedy has found a way to break through censorship, even through programs on public television. Fifty-Fifty, a comedy show inspired by Saturday Night Live, relied on satire, slapstick and irony to highlight political and social issues such as police brutality and government repression.

Political humor made its way into mainstream television in the decades following Zia’s reign, when private news channels became operational and allowed to air comedy shows, even those that were jokes about political figures alongside simpler political talk shows.

Memes help Pakistanis cope with overlapping crises

This comedy culture has taken on new life with the internet, especially among Pakistanis under 30, who make up the bulk of the population. Many of them were first drawn to Imran Khan’s PTI party because of his social media savvy and were among those who gathered to demonstrate last month in defense of the party leader .

PTI’s official website has a dedicated memes page for sharing internet posts from Khan supporters and the party sometimes shares memes on its own channels. The official PTI Instagram account recently posted a meme based on a scene from Spiderman where Peter Parker, the character of Spiderman, stops a subway car from derailing by holding it down with his body. In the meme, the train is labeled as Pakistan and Spiderman is Imran Khan.

Memes can also serve as a coping method for Pakistanis facing overlapping political, economic and climate crises, says Sahar Habib Ghazi, a Karachi-based journalist who frequently posts on social and political issues on her account. Instagram, 2030mama. “We have a lot of common tools for dealing with trauma,” she says, “and humor is a good way to share trauma.”

Last month, Habib Ghazi created a meme of then-PTI leader Shireen Mazari being scolded by her daughter for trying to give a victory sign after being released from an Islamabad prison.

About a week after her release, Mazari announced that she was quitting the PTI and politics altogether, citing the welfare of her family as one of the factors in her decision. Dozens of other former PTI leaders have also resigned in recent weeks, and some have joined a newly formed party. These decisions, which Khan blames on outside pressure, have left him increasingly isolated.

More than a month after Khan’s arrest, the space for public dissent among his supporters has narrowed dramatically as the government pursues trials of those it believes were involved in the destruction of state property. .

For the creator behind a meme and digital art Instagram account, _digink_, this environment is a deterrent to posting about political issues. “I’ve been warned many times by people not to do political stuff,” he says. He doesn’t want NPR to tag him and keep his Instagram anonymous because he’s received threats for past posts.

Meanwhile, other social media users began subtly criticizing the crackdown on the PTI and its supporters, and making veiled jokes about the military’s entrenched power in many aspects of Pakistani life. An Instagram comedian recently made a video thanking the military for the pleasant weather in June, while stealthily avoiding eye contact with the camera as if the statement was forced.

Although the protests have died down, internet humor retains a political edge among Pakistanis who have learned through multiple government upheavals that serious issues of the state are best digested when addressed joke. But many still suspect the military will have the final say.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/06/16/1179871275/pakistan-politics-imran-khan-memes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos