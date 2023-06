Donald Trump’s attorney Jim Trusty withdraws from CNN lawsuit

One of former President Donald Trump’s attorneys has withdrawn from his libel suit against CNN just days after stepping down from the beleaguered POLs federal defense team.

Jim Trusty cited irreconcilable differences between himself and his client as the reason for his request to step down as the 77-year-old’s attorney in his lawsuit against the cable news channel, according to federal court documents filed Friday.

Those differences, Trusty wrote in the three-page filing, mean he can no longer effectively and properly represent the former president.

On June 9, Trusty and fellow Trump lawyer John Rowley resigned from the former president’s legal team after being indicted by the federal government for improperly keeping treasure troves of classified national defense records. — and even stored boxes in a bathroom at his Mar-a-Lago estate. .

Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges Tuesday in federal court in Miami.

Donald Trump lawyers James Trusty (right) and John Rowley (left) leave the Justice Department in Washington on Monday, June 5, 2023.AP In this photo provided by the Justice Department, boxes are stacked in a bathroom and shower at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Getty Images

Trusty and Rowley did not explain why they decided to step down, except to say that following the indictment was a logical time for us to step aside.

It has been an honor to have spent the last year defending him, and we know he will be vindicated in his battle against the Biden administration’s partisan militarization of the US justice system, the two men said in their joint statement. .

Now that the case has been filed in Miami, it’s a logical time for us to step aside and let the others see things through. We do not intend to arrange any media appearances regarding our withdrawals or any other confidential communications we have had with the President or his legal team.

Former President Donald Trump stands alongside White House Chief of Staff John Kelly during a briefing with senior military officials at the White House in Washington on October 5, 2017.REUTERS Trump delivers remarks to the club -house of the Trump National Golf Club on June 13, 2023, in Bedminster, New Jersey. Getty Images

Trump sued CNN in October 2022 for $475 million, accusing the channel of waging a campaign of libel and slander and of making a concerted effort to tip the political balance to the left.

CNN attempted to smear plaintiff with a series of increasingly outrageous, false and defamatory labels of racist, Russian lackey, insurgent and ultimately Hitler,’ says the lawsuit, filed in district court American from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

CNN decided to dismiss the case.

