Indonesian court rejects system change ahead of election





JAKARTA (AFP) – Indonesia’s Constitutional Court yesterday rejected a plan to change the country’s electoral system that human rights campaigners had decried as an attack on democracy, ahead of a vote next year. The legal challenge fueled fears of a return to Indonesia’s autocratic past and a potential delay in presidential and legislative elections in February, which could have allowed Indonesian President Joko Widodo to extend his rule beyond two-term limit. The court rejected an offer by a member of the ruling Democratic Struggle Party (PDI-P) to move the world’s third-largest democracy to a closed-door voting system that would have only allowed party leaders to choose as deputies. Constitutional Court Chief Justice Anwar Usman told a hearing yesterday that he “dismisses the plaintiffs’ motion in its entirety”. A decision to the contrary would have been binding and could not have been immediately challenged. The closed voting system was used during former President Suharto’s autocratic rule and continued after his fall in the late 1990s. Since 2008, Indonesia has applied an open voting system where voters vote directly for specific legislators. Critics had questioned the court’s independence because Chief Justice Usman is Widodo’s brother-in-law. But the Indonesian leader has repeatedly denied any attempt to extend his presidency beyond the 10-year limit. The other eight parties in parliament opposed the change backed by the PDI-P ahead of yesterday’s decision. The petition – filed last year by six plaintiffs, including the PDI-P member – argued that the open system had created a money-driven competition between candidates, which included accusations of vote buying. Human rights experts have criticized the proposal and said a decision in favor of the change would have marked a dark day for democracy in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy. “This is a continuous attack on democracy,” said Usman Hamid, director of Amnesty International Indonesia. AFP before judgment. “Indonesian civic space has been attacked. The Indonesian political opposition has been attacked. And now election integrity. But yesterday’s decision means people will continue to vote for individual politicians in the next election, instead of parties on the ballot. In the last elections of 2019, more than 150 million Indonesians voted for more than 200,000 candidates.

