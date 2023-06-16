Cong bubbles at PM Modi as Nehru Memorial Museum Society is renamed | Latest India News





On Friday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a short man weighed down by his insecurities as he reacted to the change of name of the Union government. Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) Prime Ministers Museum and Library Society. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Picture PTI File) Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of the country whose body bears his name, has a name and a legacy as the architect of the Indian nation state,” Ramesh noted. Pettines & Vengeance, your name is Modi. For over 59 years, NMML has been a global intellectual landmark and treasure trove of books and archives. It will now be called Premier Ministers Museum & Society. What will Mr Modi not do to distort, denigrate and destroy the name and legacy of the architect of the Indian nation-state, the Congress Secretary General for Communications said in a tweet. A small, short man burdened with his insecurities is the so-called Vishwaguru, the Rajya Sabha MP, who unabashedly identifies himself as a Nehruvian added, referring to PM Modi. Renaming of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society According to a government statement, the decision to rename was made at a special NMML society meeting; Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, who is the deputy chairman of the 29-member body, chaired the session. It is led by Prime Minister Modi and has Union Ministers Amit Shah, Anurag Thakur, Dharmendra Pradhan, G Kishan Reddy and Nirmala Sitharaman among its members. Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society It was founded on April 1, 1966 by the Government of India to look after the Nehru Memorial and Museum Library, an autonomous institution inaugurated on November 14, 1964 on the 75th anniversary of the birth of the pillar of Congress who is dedicated to the promotion of “advanced research on modern and contemporary India. ABOUT THE AUTHOR Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with the Hindustan Times Press Office. From politics and politics to economics and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we’ve got you covered. …See the details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/jawaharlal-nehru-nmml-prime-ministers-museum-narendra-modi-jairam-ramesh-congress-101686887839792.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos