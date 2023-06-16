Politics
Xi Jinping meets his “old friend” Bill Gates in Beijing
BEIJING (AFP): Chinese leader Xi Jinping told his “old friend” Bill Gates on Friday (June 16th) that China has always pinned its hopes on the American people, after the Microsoft co-founder’s foundation pledged 50 million dollars to help Chinese efforts to fight the disease.
Gates – one of the world’s richest men – is the latest in a string of Western business leaders to visit China since the country ended strict Covid controls that largely shut it down to the world for nearly three years.
The visit is Gates’ first to China in four years and included a rare meeting between the Chinese head of state and a foreign business leader.
“You are the first American friend I met in Beijing this year,” Xi told Gates in Beijing, according to People’s Daily.
“We have always pinned our hopes on the American people and hoped for continued friendship between the peoples of the two countries,” Xi added.
Gates, in turn, said he was “very honored to have this chance to meet”, according to a recording of the meeting shared by state broadcaster CCTV.
“We’ve always had good conversations and we’ll have a lot of important topics to discuss today,” he said.
“I’ve been very disappointed not to be able to come for the past four years, so it’s very exciting to be back.”
A state media reading also quoted Gates as praising China’s efforts to “combat the Covid-19 pandemic, setting a good example to the world.”
The meeting comes ahead of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s planned visit to China on Sunday.
It also follows Thursday’s announcement by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation that it would donate $50 million to support Chinese efforts to fight malaria and tuberculosis.
The foundation announced that it would renew its collaboration with the Global Health Drug Discovery Institute (GHDDI) – a Beijing-based group created by Gates, the Beijing municipal government and Tsinghua University.
The $50 million will support “efforts to improve global health outcomes through lifesaving therapies for infectious diseases such as tuberculosis and malaria, which disproportionately affect the world’s poorest,” the Gates Foundation said in a statement.
Gates delivered a speech at GHDDI on Thursday, the Gates Foundation said, praising China’s efforts to eradicate malaria and reduce poverty.
“China has made significant progress in reducing poverty and improving health outcomes in China,” Gates said.
“I hope China can play an even greater role in addressing current challenges, especially those facing African countries.”
Gates last visited China in 2019, where he met First Lady Peng Liyuan to discuss her foundation’s work in HIV/AIDS prevention.
During a visit to the country the previous year, he held up a pot of human waste at a forum in Beijing in a bid to draw attention to the shortage of toilets in the developing world.
A series of American business leaders have visited China this year, expressing optimism about its vast market and the commercial ties between the two economic powers.
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon visited China in recent weeks, as did Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who made his first visit in more than three years.
Musk, who has extensive business interests in China, met with senior officials in Beijing and visited Tesla’s Gigafactory on the outskirts of Shanghai for a late-night meeting with staff.
In March, Apple CEO Tim Cook visited Beijing, saying his company had a “symbiotic” relationship with China.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thestar.com.my/aseanplus/aseanplus-news/2023/06/16/xi-jinping-meets-with-039old-friend039-bill-gates-in-beijing
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 50 janitors reportedly fired by Hollywood studios during writers’ strike
- Table tennis tests test the temperament of teenagers
- Is Google Analytics HIPAA compliant?
- Foreign Policy’s weekly international news quiz
- Xi Jinping meets his “old friend” Bill Gates in Beijing
- Donald Trump has just been dumped by his lawyer again
- Cong bubbles at PM Modi as Nehru Memorial Museum Society is renamed | Latest India News
- The Flash Bringing Back Dead Actors With CGI Is Disgusting
- Amsterdam has the world’s first waterless hockey pitch
- Stock Market Today: Asian Stocks Follow Wall Street Rally, Bank of Japan Remains Loyal
- Ratta Rep. Strickland Relaunches Grid Innovation Caucus – MeriTalk
- You really make mosquitoes magnets. Here’s what you can do about it: