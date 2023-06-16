Xi Jinping meets his “old friend” Bill Gates in Beijing

BEIJING (AFP): Chinese leader Xi Jinping told his “old friend” Bill Gates on Friday (June 16th) that China has always pinned its hopes on the American people, after the Microsoft co-founder’s foundation pledged 50 million dollars to help Chinese efforts to fight the disease.

Gates – one of the world’s richest men – is the latest in a string of Western business leaders to visit China since the country ended strict Covid controls that largely shut it down to the world for nearly three years.

The visit is Gates’ first to China in four years and included a rare meeting between the Chinese head of state and a foreign business leader.

“You are the first American friend I met in Beijing this year,” Xi told Gates in Beijing, according to People’s Daily.

“We have always pinned our hopes on the American people and hoped for continued friendship between the peoples of the two countries,” Xi added.

Gates, in turn, said he was “very honored to have this chance to meet”, according to a recording of the meeting shared by state broadcaster CCTV.

“We’ve always had good conversations and we’ll have a lot of important topics to discuss today,” he said.

“I’ve been very disappointed not to be able to come for the past four years, so it’s very exciting to be back.”

A state media reading also quoted Gates as praising China’s efforts to “combat the Covid-19 pandemic, setting a good example to the world.”

The meeting comes ahead of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s planned visit to China on Sunday.

It also follows Thursday’s announcement by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation that it would donate $50 million to support Chinese efforts to fight malaria and tuberculosis.

The foundation announced that it would renew its collaboration with the Global Health Drug Discovery Institute (GHDDI) – a Beijing-based group created by Gates, the Beijing municipal government and Tsinghua University.

The $50 million will support “efforts to improve global health outcomes through lifesaving therapies for infectious diseases such as tuberculosis and malaria, which disproportionately affect the world’s poorest,” the Gates Foundation said in a statement.

Gates delivered a speech at GHDDI on Thursday, the Gates Foundation said, praising China’s efforts to eradicate malaria and reduce poverty.

“China has made significant progress in reducing poverty and improving health outcomes in China,” Gates said.

“I hope China can play an even greater role in addressing current challenges, especially those facing African countries.”

Gates last visited China in 2019, where he met First Lady Peng Liyuan to discuss her foundation’s work in HIV/AIDS prevention.

During a visit to the country the previous year, he held up a pot of human waste at a forum in Beijing in a bid to draw attention to the shortage of toilets in the developing world.

A series of American business leaders have visited China this year, expressing optimism about its vast market and the commercial ties between the two economic powers.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon visited China in recent weeks, as did Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who made his first visit in more than three years.

Musk, who has extensive business interests in China, met with senior officials in Beijing and visited Tesla’s Gigafactory on the outskirts of Shanghai for a late-night meeting with staff.

In March, Apple CEO Tim Cook visited Beijing, saying his company had a “symbiotic” relationship with China.