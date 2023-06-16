Turkiyes new ways of diplomacy with regional states

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announces a new cabinet during a press conference in Ankara, Turkey, June 3, 2023. (REUTERS)

Diplomacy is the key determining factor in the development of relations between states, and it has several modes. Today, they include sports diplomacy, tech diplomacy, and drone diplomacy. All three were visible last week when Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, visited Turkey.

Sheikh Mohammed was in Istanbul to watch the UEFA Champions League final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium between Inter Milan and Manchester City, the English football club owned by his brother and vice-chairman Sheikh Mansour. The UAE president was among world leaders who congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after his re-election on May 28.

However, his visit involved more than just talks about Ankara’s ties with Abu Dhabi. Erdogan has used sports diplomacy as an effective instrument to bring together Sheikh Mohammed and Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah. During the match, the Emirati leader warmly greeted the Libyan Prime Minister. Ankara also used the event to push for improved relations between Libya’s Tripoli-based government and Abu Dhabi, which supported its rival during the conflict. Ankara and Abu Dhabi were on opposite sides of the Libyan conflict. One of the best results expected from the end of the rift between Turkey and the United Arab Emirates is the easing of tensions in Libya, which was a geographical focal point for their rivalry.

Sports diplomacy was also used by Qatar during the FIFA World Cup last year, which played an important role in the reconciliation of states and nations. One of the most interesting scenes was when Erdogan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met and had an enthusiastic handshake during the opening ceremony, a rare sign of the thawing of ties between the two countries. The jovial photo of the two leaders was clearly the result of mediation led by Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. Through sports diplomacy, Qatar used the World Cup to act as a broker of friendship between the Turkish and Egyptian leaders.

The second mode of diplomacy that caught the eye last week was when Erdogan gave the UAE President a TOGG, which is Turkiyes’ new indigenous electric vehicle. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was the first to receive one, and I believe Sheikh Mohammed was the second. The gift was symbolically significant as TOGG was used in the election campaign and it was Erdogan’s long-held dream to have the Turkiyes’ first national automobile.

Erdogan has long pushed industrialists to build a domestic car as part of his vision to make Turkey an economic powerhouse. The Turkish leader aims to use TOGG as a tool of techno-diplomacy. The images of the two leaders inside the car, with the Emirati leader in the driver’s seat, were a clear indication of how world leaders have begun to use different modes of diplomacy to show the personal closeness between them. Leaders taking a car ride together without their entourage and security, and chatting during the trip, has become an interesting trend. Another example was when Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman took the Emir of Qatar for a drive in AlUla in 2021, with the former in the driver’s seat.

The third mode of diplomacy that was in action during last week’s visit was drone diplomacy. Turkish drone exports have increasingly become an instrument of diplomacy. It is a well-known fact that cooperation in the field of science and technology has the capacity to advance relations between States. States use techno-diplomacy as one of the means to solve delicate problems that could lead to competing interests. Much like foreign policy, Turkey’s techno diplomacy began at home, but then unfolded on the world stage.

The Gulf states have started to become important players in Turkish techno-diplomacy. This year, Kuwait’s Defense Ministry and Turkish company Baykar signed a contract worth $370 million to export Turkish drones to the Gulf country. Last year, Turkiye struck a $2 billion deal with the United Arab Emirates to sell 120 of Turkey’s drones. Gulf interest in Turkish drones began with Qatar. In 2018, Baykar signed an agreement to export six armed unmanned aerial vehicles to the Qatar Armed Forces. This was followed by Oman. In 2021, the Omani and Turkish Defense Ministries reached a preliminary agreement for Muscat to purchase Turkish drones.

The conversation between the President of the United Arab Emirates and Seluk Bayraktar, the architect behind Turkey’s drone diplomacy, was interesting. When Bayraktar said he had flown with the Emirati leaders’ Mirage fighter jet, the latter replied that they should fly together in the future. Drone diplomacy is likely to play an increasingly important role in promoting strategic interests between Turkey and the UAE, and with entire Gulf states in the years to come.

So even more than Manchester City’s Champions League triumph, the stadium scenes, Erdoans giving the Emirati leader a TOGG, and the drone talks were very symbolic and interesting, indicating that the Turks’ new ways of diplomacy are likely to initiate a new episode with the Gulf countries and the entire Middle East.

Sinem Cengiz is a Turkish political analyst specializing in Turkey’s relations with the Middle East. Twitter: @SinemCngz

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by the authors in this section are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Arab News