Xi Jinping calls Bill Gates an old friend in meeting





I am very happy to see you. We haven’t seen each other in over three years and you are an old friend of ours, Xi Jinping told Bill Gates during a one-on-one meeting on Friday, according to Chinese news site Peoples Daily. The Microsoft co-founder was visiting Beijing to discuss US-China relations with the Chinese president, and was also the only American businessman Xi had met privately in years.

After China lifted its strict COVID zero border closures in January, other tech moguls such as Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Apple CEO Tim Cook visited the country. But no tycoon besides Gates has met the president one-on-one. The Chinese economy is currently suffering from a huge slowdown in trade and industrial production, and US officials are discussing the possibility of economic decoupling from China, which Janet Yellen recently noted would be catastrophic. Xi appears to want to avoid an economic implosion and return to pre-COVID modes of operation by strengthening ties with the private sector. Just landed in Beijing for the first time since 2019, where I am delighted to visit partners who have been working on global health and development challenges with @gatesfoundation for over 15 years, Gates wrote in a Wednesday tweets. This week’s trip was Gates’ first return to China since before the COVID-19 pandemic began. Microsoft has a long story collaboration with Beijing, including a decades-old research institute in the capital as well as two accelerators (more than in any other country) in Beijing and Shanghai. Gates left Microsoft’s board in 2020, but remains its largest shareholder. Since leaving the company, he has devoted much of his time to his non-profit philanthropic organization, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. During Friday’s meeting, Xi told Gates that he wanted to strengthen collaboration with the Gates Foundation. Xi’s connection to the Gates Foundation dates back several years, and the president even wrote the foundation a personal message letter of thanks in 2020 for emergency COVID-19 funding. Gates and Xi meeting comes a day after Gates Foundation pledged $50 million as part of a research partnership with Beijing’s municipal government and the city’s Tsinghua University. Beijing will match the foundations with $50 million, and the funds will be used over five years for drug and infectious disease research. The Gates Foundation did not respond to Fortunes request for comment. China has made significant progress in reducing poverty and improving health outcomes in China, Gates said in a Thursday speech at the Global Health Drug Discovery Institute in Beijing. I hope China can play an even greater role in addressing current challenges, especially those facing African countries. The background of decoupling Gates’ trip comes amid growing tensions between the United States and China. It also overlaps with the visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinkens, his first since taking office. Blinken had planned to make the trip in February, but diplomatic chaos surrounding a Chinese spy balloon in US airspace postponed his visit. It also comes amid economic challenges for China following the lifting of its zero-COVID policy. The government is targeting modest GDP growth of around 5% this year, preceded by a huge drop to around 3% for 2022, one of his worst years in nearly half a century. Imports and exports have still not recovered since the country fully reopened its borders, and the Chinese real estate market is withering. China’s economic downturn is so severe that foreign investors are pulling out of the country and several major foreign banks have cut their GDP growth forecasts for the country by more than 5%. Bank of America lowered its forecast from 6.3% to 5.7% and Japanese bank Nomura lowered its forecast from 5.5% to 5.1%. Last month, Chinese retail sales and industrial production below expectations. The spy balloon, which the United States shot down, heightened Washington’s concerns about Chinese espionage. The US government is also wary of TikTok, a Chinese-owned social media platform, which it says collects US data for potential use by the Chinese state. The United States and China also clash over issues of international relations, including Taiwan and trade. Taiwan is an independently governed island that the People’s Republic of China considers a rebel province and seeks to unify with the mainland. It plays a huge role in international trade as the headquarters of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the world’s largest chipmaker by market share. China condemns US relations with Taiwan, including a highly controversial visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in August 2022. Microsoft is one of the only major US tech companies still active in China.

