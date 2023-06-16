Shocking emails reveal Donald Trump Jr making offensive comments about Mexicans and black people





Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis delivered to your inboxGet our free Inside Washington email

A New York judge will soon decide to make public a series of emails between Donald Trump Jr and a friend in which the two men use offensive and bigoted language.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the emails in question are part of a legal defense mounted by a New York hedge fund seeking to prevail in a longstanding legal dispute with Mr Trump’s friend, an ex -employee called Gentry Beach for tens of millions of dollars in compensation.

The controversial messages were sent from Mr Beach’s work email account over a three-year period between 2005 and 2008, but the hedge fund, Touradji Capital Management, only recently raised them in a new trial in the in a 15-year-old dispute.

The parties are currently at odds over whether the court should allow the unredacted versions of the emails to become part of the public record of the cases. For his part, Mr. Beach is asking the court to allow Mr. Trump’s name to be removed.

The judge handling the case heard arguments on whether to allow the emails to be released on Thursday and could issue a decision any day.

The Journal reports that Mr. Beach and Mr. Trump, who have known each other for decades, both used racist rhetoric in the emails at issue.

Mr. Beach allegedly wrote messages containing references to hunting Jews and killing Mexicans, and in one email he referred to Jews for dinner.

In a different exchange of messages that was revealed in court transcripts, Mr. Trump Jr reportedly responded to a memo regarding Mr. Beach’s move to a part of Manhattan by describing the area as Harlem and noting that he could hear the Jefferson theme song playing in the background.

Mr. Trump Jr also lambasted another recipient in the forencourag group thread.[ing] Mexicans to come to the United States and give[ing] another excuse for not learning English.

When I have to speak to my grandchildren in Spanish, at least I know I will thank you, he added.

The Independent has contacted Mr. Trump and Mr. Beach for comment

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/donald-trump-jr-racist-emails-b2358974.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos