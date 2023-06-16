Politics
Peel Complete – Weighing nearly a ton, Akbarudin’s cattle were purchased by President Jokowi at fantastic prices
The owner of the cow is Mr. Koang, Muhammad Akbarudin (26) who is married to the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo. Photo: Arby/Kupastuntas.co
Kupastuntas.co, Metro – Surprised, this is the feeling expressed by Muhammad Akbarudin (26), a resident of the North Metro District, when the representatives of the staff of the presidential secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia arrived.
His cattle were selected as a healthy cow which was offered by President Joko Widodo to be slaughtered as a sacrificial animal for the people of Lampung in Sritanjung Village, Tanjung Raya District, Mesuji Regency on the day of the Eid al-Adha 1444 Hijriah.
To Kupastuntas.co, the man who goes by the colloquial name Akbar shared that he took care of a cow named Mister Koang for a year before Jokowi proposed to him.
“We really did not expect our cow to be chosen to be the sacrificial cow for Mr. Joko Widodo. This cow has been in our paddock for almost a year. Previously, this cow was obtained from a local breeder from Metro. I am very proud, “he said on Friday (06/16/2023).
He admitted that he treated Mr. Koang with special care. Not only that, the father of two also mentioned that the key to success in herding giant cattle is mental.
“The first is to prepare mentally because jumbo cows need very extra care. So for treatment we have to be more optimal, from the comfort of the cage, we have to be careful because big cows are prone to disease. So we have to be very extra to look after them,” he said.
Rizki Romadhon’s husband also explained that his Simmental Cross cattle weighing 917 kilograms should produce pure meat weighing 300 kilograms.
“It weighs almost 1 ton, so the percentage is almost 40%. Maybe it can produce around 300 kilos of meat,” he explained.
The resident of Jalan Seriti 1, RT 26 RW 07, Purwoasri Urban Village, North Metro District, admitted that his cow was purchased by the Presidential Secretariat at a price of almost Rs 100 million.
“This cow was bought for almost 100 million, in our opinion a special price. Because usually for this type of cattle it weighs maybe around 50 million. Yesterday there were also negotiations with the secretariat Presidential, yesterday, he opened a price of 100 million more, but offered almost 100 million”, he concluded.
On the occasion, the regional secretary (Sekda) of Metro City, Bangkit Haryo Utomo, expressed his pride in the achievements of the people of his city in raising cattle.
“The Metropolitan City Government expresses its high appreciation and thanks. First, the selection process of the President’s Program for Community Assistance in the context of Eid al-Adha 1444 Hijriyah with the model is that the team selects cattle from several places in Lampung province,” he explained.
“From a health perspective and other aspects, it has been assessed and the team has said that Metro, especially cattle fattening or community breeding, which is now owned by Mr. Akbar, has been selected to be a program of Mr. Jokowi through the president secretariat,” he added.
Bangkit considered it to be the success story of the Bumi Sai Wawai farming community in managing cattle fattening.
“The second is that it proves that Metro City has started to take into account the cattle side, because today it is clear that the cows handed over by the president to the people of Lampung province came from Metro City through the group breeding Damar Wulan.” he explained.
He said that the heads of herders’ groups, which were dominated by young people, had managed to give color to the national level.
“This is our achievement and those running these farms are all young people and thank God it’s not just for Lampung province, yesterday it was also bought for Bangka Belitung province and one was sent there. All of this from Metro, of course. can infect breeder groups of others in the metropolitan city in order to color this competition,” he said.
Bangkit hopes this achievement can inspire other Metro ranchers to manage their farms well and produce super quality cattle.
“I hope that in the future we can be the best again, be selected for Pak Jokowi’s program to help the community celebrate Eid al-Adha,” he said.
