Boris Johnson ‘cancels dogs’ after attacking Privileges Committee report | Political news
Boris Johnson has dramatically taken a double retreat from all-out verbal warfare with Rishi Sunak over the damning report which concluded he lied to MPs about partygate.
First, he ordered his closest allies in the Commons not to vote against the privileges committee report which proposed a 90-day suspension if he had still been an MP.
In a major U-turn, the former prime minister told his followers “it’s time to come together and move on” and to “turn the temperature down and calm down”.
Partygate report: The key findings of the privileges committee that sealed Boris Johnson’s fate
Second, Mr Johnson appears to have avoided political controversy in his new Daily Mail column by writing – bizarrely – about his battle to lose weight and trying a slimming “miracle drug”.
As MPs brace for another blistering attack on the privileges committee, Mr Johnson has instead chosen to write about using injections to quell his cravings for cheddar and chorizo.
However, Mr Johnson writes that when middle-aged MPs lose weight they may be on the verge of launching a leadership bid or launching a leadership bid, an offer close allies told Sky News that he could launch after the next elections.
His decision to ‘recall the dogs’ – as MPs call him – and avoid a Deadly confrontation during a debate in the House of Commons on Monday was revealed to Sky News by his close ally Sir James Duddridge MP.
“Boris’ perspective has changed,” said Sir James. “I spoke to him and he said the vote wouldn’t make a difference and it was time to come together and move on.
“We want to lower the temperature and calm down. I don’t think there will be a vote. Very few people are going to show up because it’s just a one-line whip.”
But another close ally told Sky News: ‘Don’t rule out Boris becoming Leader of the Opposition after the next election. He’s going to go submarine for now. For now he wants the reputation back columnist that everyone loves.”
Mr Johnson’s Daily Mail column, which the Professional Appointments Advisory Committee complained was only told 30 minutes before the paper announced it, in a ‘clear breach’ of the Department’s code, according to rumors, is worth a hefty six-figure sum.
The column began: “I first thought something was up when I saw that a certain cabinet member had miraculously changed his appearance. He had acquired a new jaw. Her neck emerged effortlessly from her collar.
“When he got up from his chair at the cabinet table, that chair no longer tried to cling longingly to his hips. I got it! He had lost weight, stones and stones of belly…”
Analysis by Beth Rigby:
Johnson’s verdict is a blow to Sunak’s hopes of keeping the peace in the conservative civil war
Although the ex-Prime Minister did not name the Cabinet Minister, it is understood that he Nadhim Zahawiwho was education secretary and then briefly became chancellor under Mr Johnson after Mr Sunak resigned.
But in what could have been a joke at the slim Mr Sunak, whom the former PM’s allies accuse of stabbing Mr Johnson in the back when he quit, he said he was thinking about Julius Caesar and wrote: “Let me have men around me who are fat, said the Roman dictator shortly before his assassination. “Yond Cassius has a thin and hungry look”.
Mr Johnson added: “If an otherwise healthy middle-aged man displays sudden weight loss, I reasoned, there are only two possible explanations. Either he fell head over heels in love or he is about to mount a candidacy for the leadership of the Conservatives.
“Then one of those co-workers came over and whispered the truth – that there was an entirely different explanation. He had access, he said, to a wonder drug. ‘It keeps you from wanting to eat ‘, he said.
The second colleague would be Mr Johnson’s close ally and former Cabinet Office ally Nigel Adams, whom he tried to send to the House of Lords and who, like the former Prime Minister, has resigned as MP, forcing a by-election. in his constituency of Selby and Ainsty.
Mr Johnson wrote: “I saw the doctor and he told me I was an ideal candidate for these appetite suppressants.
“It’s child’s play, says the doctor. All you have to do is inject a small dose of clear Ozempic liquid in your abdomen, once a week, and presto, no more raiding the fridge at 11:30 p.m. for cheddar and chorizo washed down with half a bottle of wine.
“He wrote the prescription, I sped off to the pharmacy; and while I was frankly a bit surprised at the cost, what the heck, I thought to myself, think of the health benefits.
“So for weeks I tapped my stomach, and for weeks it worked. I was supposed to lose four or five pounds a week – maybe more – when all of a sudden it started to go wrong.
“I don’t know why, exactly. Maybe it was something to do with constantly flying around the world and changing time zones, but I started to dread the injections because they made me sick.”
And possibly revealing too much information, he added: “One minute I’ll be fine, and the next minute I’ll be talking to Ralph on the big white phone; and I’m afraid I’ve decided I’m not couldn’t continue.
Click to subscribe to Sky News Daily wherever you get your podcast
“For now, I’m back to exercise and willpower, but I look at my colleagues – leaner but not hungrier – and hope that if science can do it for them, maybe ‘one day it can help me and everyone else.”
Mr Johnson’s column will reinforce the view of many Tory MPs that he is aiming to return to the House of Commons in the next election – and in fact to mount a new leadership bid, leaner and more fit or not.
