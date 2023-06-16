Why Biden is honoring Modi with a state visit

NOTarendra Modi was once shunned by the United States In 2005, the chief minister of the Indian state of Gujarat was refused a diplomatic visa amid accusations, he tacitly supported Hindu mobs in communal violence three years earlier that left more than 1,000 people dead, most of them Muslims.

But he is no longer rejected. On June 22, Washington will roll out the red carpet for Modi, who will become just the third world leader (after Frenchman Emmanuel Macron and South Korean Yoon Suk Yeol) to be invited by President Joe Biden for a state visit and a dinner, the highest of diplomatic receptions usually reserved for only the closest allies. That Biden chose to celebrate Modi in this way is indicative of the “deep and close partnership” between their two countries, the White House said in a statement. A declaration, especially in foreign policy. But it is perhaps also emblematic of the growing visibility and electoral weight of the Native American community.

“American Indians are a key constituency and key vote in a number of swing states,” says Sara Sadhwani, assistant professor of politics at Pomona College and senior researcher at AAPI Data, which publishes demographics and research. policies on Asian Americans.

With a population of nearly 5 million, American Indians are the second largest immigrant group and fastest growing electoral bloc in the United States today. Their impact is evident at the ballot box, where Native Americans voted in record numbers in the 2020 presidential election. This is also becoming increasingly apparent in the halls of power, Congress (where there are currently five Indian American lawmakers in office, just one ten years ago) in the White House (where Kamala Harris, who is biracial, made history as the First Vice President for Indian Heritage). While every presidential contest since 2016 has featured at least one Native American candidate, 2024 is set to be the first race to feature at least two: Nikki Hayley, the daughter of Sikh immigrants from Punjab, and Vivek Ramaswamy, whose parents are from Kerala.

Modi’s enduring popularity among the diaspora



A supporter waves the American and Indian national flags as he gathers with a large crowd of people in Times Square to watch Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at Madison Square Garden simulcast on a giant screen in New York on September 28 2014. Carlo AllegriReuters

Supporters applaud President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an event in Houston titled “Howdy, Modi: Shared Dreams, Bright Futures” on September 22, 2019. Doug MillsThe New York Times/Redux

The political influence of the Native American community has not been lost on Modi, who has leveraged his influence time and time again. When the Prime Minister came to power in 2014, he was received by 20,000 spectators at a sold-out event in New York’s Madison Square Garden during a five-day visit to the United States. country after the Pope. “This is India’s century,” Modi said, sending the wildly cheering crowd into a frenzy.

In 2019, Modi again received a jubilant welcome with nearly 50,000 spectators at a ‘Howdy Modi’ rally in Houston.

A survey of American Indian attitudes conducted by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and YouGov in 2020 found American Indians had an overall favorable opinion of Modi, with nearly half approving of his performance as prime minister. . Milan Vaishnav, director of the South Asia program at Carnegie, says it could be because the Indian diaspora sees Modi as “claiming India’s rightful status on the world stage”.

“India is now seen as both big and vital to geopolitics,” Vaishnav adds. Whether it’s hosting the G-20, being feted at the state dinner by President Biden, or even enjoying cordial relations with Vladimir Putin, he says “many members of the Indian diaspora see it as a sign that India is back and experiencing a period of resurgence”. .”

Support for Modi comes despite the fact that while American Indians are not a monolith, they tend to vote for Democrats rather than Republicans who align more closely with Modi’s right-wing Bharatiya Janata party. Up to 74% of Indian American voters are believed to have backed Biden in 2020, according to a 2022 survey by AAPI Dataagainst only 15% supporting Donald Trump.

While Biden’s welcome to Modi is widely seen in the context of Washington hoping to strike defense deals with New Delhi (most analysts tell TIME the reason for the visit can be summed up in one word – China – because of India’s indispensable role in US efforts to deter Chinese aggression), it is also to recognize Modi’s popularity among a key US electoral bloc. “At a time when the country has elections decided by four states and a margin of a few percent or less, every community really matters,” says Neil Makhija, president of advocacy group Indian American Impact. “Ours has really come forward in a significant way for [Biden] in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona.

Still, the Republican Party views American Indians as a “natural constituency,” Vaishnav says. “They are well off and they are business oriented. They care about low taxes, low regulation and entrepreneurship, and they are socially conservative. So I don’t think this is a group that the Democratic Party is going to take for granted.

A “very awkward” dilemma



Protesters stage a protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in front of Madison Square Garden, where Modi addressed a crowd from the Indian-American community, on September 28, 2014, in New York City. Julie JacobsonAP

Modi’s state visit also poses a strategic challenge for Biden. As a candidate, the US president has made the defense of human rights and democracy a cornerstone of his foreign policy agenda. Critics argue that his embrace of Modi, who during his two terms as prime minister oversaw a major democratic backsliding in India, does the exact opposite.

The controversial Indian leader – who is set to win his third term next year – has been accused of aggressively championing a Hindu nationalist agenda which critics say reinvents the very idea of ​​India as a pluralist democracy and secular into a religious and nationalist autocracy. Under Modi, India passed discriminatory laws that alienated nearly 200 million Muslims; crushed dissent by imprisoning journalists, activists and civil society organizations; and wielded judicial influence against his political opponents (notably Rahul Gandhi, the de facto leader and descendant of the Gandhi-Nehru family that heads the opposition Congress Party).

The United States took note. The State Department’s annual Religious Freedom Report, a survey of religious freedoms around the world, has expressed a number of concerns about India in recent years. Of note, unlike last year, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made no mention of India in his speech this year, which analysts viewed as a move to maintain friendly Indian-American relations ahead of Modi’s visit.

But according to Audrey Truschke, an associate professor of South Asian history at Rutgers University and a vocal critic of Modi’s Hindu nationalist base, the decision to harbor Modi shows that “the Biden administration doesn’t care about human rights in India. If they did, there’s absolutely no way they’re harboring Modi right now.

“It’s very inconvenient for the administration,” adds Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center think tank in Washington, D.C. “The strategic imperatives of partnership limit the administration’s options for drawing attention to this issue—especially publicly, given that this Indian government does not accept any external criticism of its internal policies.The administration’s top priority, he says, will be “to avoid any drama.”

While the White House wants to keep the visit as innocuous as possible, the same doesn’t seem to be the case for the Native American community as a whole. Ahead of Modi’s visit, pro-Modi groups staged “Unity” marches in nearly 20 US cities on June 18, while those opposed to Modi’s presence plan to hold a rally near from the White House to coincide with his arrival on June 22. .

In an open space letter Written by Hindus for Human Rights, a Washington D.C.-based advocacy group, several Native Americans, human rights advocates and concerned allies also urged Biden to “repel” the “growing attacks on human rights and democracy” of the Indian government.

By honoring Modi, Truschke warns that the White House could inadvertently encourage communal violence within the Native American community. “It will make Hindu nationalist groups feel even more emboldened in the United States,” says Truschke, who herself participated in the receive the end of threats far-right Hindu nationalists.

Write to Yasmeen Serhan at yasmeen.[email protected] and Astha Rajvanshi at [email protected].