It’s not too late for Donald Trump to start hoarding





Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Because of his terrible policies and his continuous efforts to destroy American democracy, it is difficult for me to generate much sympathy for Donald Trump. But I found myself experiencing pangs of secondary embarrassment as the extent of the hoarding of former presidents was revealed last week. Although I’ve never stored papers in my bathroom, after my last move it took me so long to sort out my mess that the guest room took on the name of storage room. I can only imagine the mountains of junk I would accumulate if I were president and the shame I would feel if the Feds cataloged my mess and shared the photos with the world.

I’ll be honest: that storage room at Mar-a-Lago was cleaner than my storage room ever was. Photo: Justice Department via AP

Suffice it to say, I recognize hoarding when I see it. And I think I may have found a solution that could help both Trump and our beleaguered nation.

Details that emerged last week make it clear that Trump’s friends and family felt his pack tendencies were out of control. Texts between Melania Trump and alleged co-conspirator Walt Nauta included in the federal indictment suggest the former First Lady feared that highly classified Trump memorabilia boxes, newspaper clippings and documents were spreading in their plane:

Another text exchange in the indictment revealed that Trump employees derisively referred to the documents as beautiful-spirited paper boxes of past presidents. On Thursday, The New York Times confirmed that staff members regularly compare Trumps boxes to the movie A Beautiful Mind:

It was a reference to the title of a book and film depicting the life of John F. Nash Jr., the mathematician with schizophrenia played in Russell Crowe’s film, who covered his office with newspaper clippings, believing hold a Russian code that he needs to crack.

The expression had a special connotation. Aides used it to capture a type of organized chaos that Mr Trump insisted on, collecting and transporting a blizzard of newspapers and official documents he kept close by that seemed to give him a sense of security .

Aides repeatedly told Trump that while he had surrounded himself with disorder his entire life, once elected to the White House he had to abide by various laws for handling presidential documents. But according to the Times, he ignored them:

Shortly after John F. Kelly took over as Mr. Trump’s chief of staff in July 2017, Mr. Kelly and other aides grew concerned that some documents were likely presidential files and could disappear if they were kept in the residence. They made it clear to Mr. Trump that the papers needed to be followed, but he was not particularly interested, the people said.

Aides began going through boxes to check presidential records, but Mr. Trump still found ways to bring items to the residence. And the boxes began to multiply.

For most people, being hit with 37 federal charges that could result in decades in prison would be a wake-up call. But Trump still doesn’t seem to realize he has a problem. During his post-indictment speech, he uttered a line that’s essentially the hoarder’s equivalent of I can quit anytime, saying he’ll definitely find time to sort his boxes one of these days.

I hadn’t had the opportunity to go through all the boxes, Trump said. It is a long and tedious work, which takes a lot of time. Which I was ready to do, but I have a very busy life.

Donald Trump explains why he kept boxes of classified material at Mar-a-Lago:

These boxes contained all kinds of personal effects, many, many things. Shirts and shoes and everything else I hadn’t had a chance to go through all the boxes. I have a very busy life. pic.twitter.com/6wx7yvR6NJ

— The Recount (@therecount) June 14, 2023

And last night, Trump was still worried about whether the Feds would return his valuable boxes. He posted on Truth Social:

To be clear, there are significant reasons to doubt Trump’s claims, which have been echoed by his conservative defenders, that he’s just a sentimental guy who didn’t realize he was fled with many highly classified documents. A former White House official told The Times that Trump was well aware of the contents of the boxes, saying Trump would notice if someone had gone through them or if they weren’t arranged in a particular way. And the indictment describes Trump brandishing the Pentagon’s war plans in an effort to embarrass US General Mark Milley. As my colleague Jonathan Chait said, the truth is that we don’t know why Trump was so insistent on stealing high-level secrets that he put himself in legal danger, and we don’t know what happened. to these secrets accordingly.

While I want Trump to be held accountable for all the crimes he has committed, that won’t solve his underlying personal problem. But a Celebrity Hoarders special could do it.

Obviously, there is an audience for such a spectacle. The A&E reality program, which was canceled in 2013, has been revived several times; Season 14 is currently airing. There’s already an episode of Hoarders titled The Donald Trump of Hoarding, but that title was based on a remark from a friend of the subject, Mike has really perfected how to hoard junk and trash. He’s good at it. I mean, if there was a way to make a living, it would be the Donald Trump of hoarding.

A decade after this episode was filmed, we know that the Donald Trump of hoarding is actually Donald Trump. And while keeping all of his old photos and letters allowed Trump to publish two coffee table books for grabs, it could also land him in federal prison. Trump needs help, and a TV special may be the only way to get him involved in an intervention.

I’m sure the man behind The Celebrity Apprentice will see that this could be a win for everyone involved. Trump could rummage through his boxes and show his memorabilia. Professional cleaners might find some of the classified documents the feds are still looking for. A return to reality television could convince Trump to abandon his 2024 campaign, which would be great for the American public. And if not, we’ll have at least one hour of fairly entertaining television.

