Donald Trump announced ‘food for everyone’ at Miami restaurant, then left without paying: report





Former U.S. President and 2024 Republican Party front-runner Donald Trump reportedly let others pay his bill after promising “food for everyone” at a Miami restaurant on Tuesday, June 13, when he was 77 years old.

The 77-year-old reportedly stopped at a restaurant in Little Havana to celebrate his birthday and announced, “Food for everyone!”

But according to a Miami New Times report, Trump walked away without paying the bill.

Trump visited Versailles, a popular Cuban restaurant in Miami, shortly after he was indicted on 37 federal charges.

The restaurant would often be frequented by Republican candidates in the city, so when Trump arrived he was greeted by many supporters. Those in the restaurant reportedly sang “Happy Birthday” and “prayed for him”.

Trump only briefly showed up at the restaurant. But the former president told customers there would be food for everyone. But it went so fast that people didn’t even have time to order.

A spokesperson for Donald Trump told the New York Post: “President Trump was very excited and very grateful to the Versailles restaurant family for hosting him this week. At the end of President Trump’s visit, he offered to buy food for the group of attendees inside the restaurant, but when President Trump left, the attendees followed him outside. and did not place orders themselves.”

“Members of the campaign’s advance team paid for purchased take-out meals, and there were no unpaid tabs. President Trump looks forward to returning soon,” the spokesperson added.

Donald Trump’s dual-indicted profile

Trump currently faces 37 counts of mishandling classified documents and obstructing their retrieval.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges, including storing classified information in a shower, bathroom, ballroom and bedroom on his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Prosecutors say Trump took about 300 classified documents from his home in Florida after he left the White House. The FBI seized about 100 of these documents during a raid in August 2022.

The former president said he had the right to keep the documents after leaving office. He also claimed that he declassified them while still in office.

