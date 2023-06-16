Prime Minister Modi at the G20 agriculture ministers meeting

New Delhi [India]Jun 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the agricultural sector is facing several challenges globally, and stressing that the supply chain disruption caused by the pandemic has worsened due to of the impact of geopolitical tensions, he urged the agriculture ministers of the G20 countries to deliberate on how to take collective action to achieve global food security.

“We need to find ways to strengthen global fertilizer supply chains,” Prime Minister Modi said in a video message to the ongoing G20 agriculture ministers meeting in Hyderabad. A three-day meeting of agriculture ministers under the G-20 Agriculture Working Group (AWG) kicked off in Hyderabad on June 15.

“Agriculture is at the heart of human civilization and as Ministers of Agriculture your task is not just to manage a sector of the economy, you have a great responsibility for the future of humanity. “said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said that climate change was causing extreme weather events more often and that these challenges were particularly felt by countries in the South.

“In the Global South, agriculture accounts for nearly 30% of GDP and more than 60% of jobs. And today, this sector faces several challenges. Supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic have been aggravated by the impact of political geo-tensions. Climate change is increasingly causing extreme weather events,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Later in this message, he said that in the most vital sector of agriculture, India’s policy is a fusion of ‘back to basics’ and ‘marching forward’. India, Prime Minister Modi said, promotes natural and technological agriculture and said farmers in the country steer clear of synthetic fertilizers or pesticides.

“Their (farmers) are focused on rejuvenating mother earth, protecting soil health, producing ‘per drop, more harvest,’ and promoting organic fertilizers and pest control solutions. At the same time , our farmers are proactively using technology to increase productivity. They are producing and using solar energy on their farms,” ​​Prime Minister Modi said.

The Prime Minister said member countries must find ways to build sustainable and inclusive food systems.

“We need to find ways to strengthen global fertilizer supply chains. At the same time, adopt agricultural practices for better soil health, crop health and yield. Traditional practices from different parts of the world can inspire to develop alternatives for regenerative agriculture. We need to empower our farmers through innovation and digital technology. We also need to make the solutions affordable for small and marginal farmers in the Global South.”

“There is also an urgent need to reduce agricultural and food waste,” Prime Minister Modi said in his video message to the G20 agriculture ministers meeting.

Prime Minister Modi also explained the benefits of millets and how these Nutri Cereals are part of India’s dietary practice. The year 2023 is celebrated as the millets”>International Year of Millets.

“These superfoods are not only healthy to eat, but they also help to increase the income of our farmers by using less water, requiring less fertilizer and being more resistant to pests. Of course, millets are not new. They’ve been cultivated for thousands of years.

PM Modi added that markets and marketing had influenced our choices so much that the value of traditionally grown food crops was overlooked.

Millets were traditionally consumed, but due to the food security push of the Green Revolution in the 1960s, millets were consumed less and almost forgotten.

“Let us adopt Shri Anna Millets as our food of choice. As part of our own commitment, India is developing a Millet Research Institute as a center of excellence – to share best practices, research and technologies on millets,” Prime Minister Modi said. foreign delegates who attended the crucial G20 meeting.

The Indian government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheaded the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution to declare the year 2023 as the International Year of Millet and India’s proposal was supported by 72 countries.

Millet is a common term to categorize small-seeded herbs that are often referred to as nutri-cereals. Some of them are sorghum (jowar), pearl millet (bajra), finger millet (ragi), baby millet (kutki), foxtail millet (kakun), common millet (cheena), millet barnyard (sawa) and kodo millet (kodon).

Besides being climate resistant, millet grains are rich sources of nutrients like carbohydrates, proteins, dietary fibers and good quality fats; minerals like calcium, potassium, magnesium, iron, manganese, zinc and B-complex vitamins. In addition, millet production does not depend on the use of chemical fertilizers.

In his message to the G20 Agriculture Ministers meeting in Hyderabad, the Prime Minister said India’s G20 agriculture priorities focus on “healing our ‘One Earth’, creating the harmony within our ‘One Family’ and hope for a bright ‘One Future’.”

“I am happy to hear that you are working on two concrete results. The “Deccan High Level Principles on Food Security and Nutrition”; and the “MAHARISHI” initiative for millets and other cereals. Supporting these two initiatives is a statement in favor of inclusive, sustainable and resilient agriculture,” Prime Minister Modi said as he wished delegates every success in their deliberations.

More than 200 delegates from G20 member countries, guest countries and international organizations are attending the three-day Ministerial Meeting of the Agriculture Working Group (AWG) of the G20 event in Hyderabad.

Ministers of agriculture from various countries and directors general of international organizations attend the event.

Earlier, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar told a press conference that priority agriculture sectors will be discussed at the meeting. These areas form the basis of this year’s agriculture working group. (ANI)