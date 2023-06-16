[ANALYSIS] Who benefits geopolitically from the establishment of the Zangezur Corridor?

Fatih Yurtsever*

The Second Nagorno-Karabakh War between Azerbaijan and Armenia lasted 44 days and ended on November 9, 2020, with a nine-point ceasefire agreement signed under Russian mediation. Point 9 of the agreement concerns the unblocking of all regional economic and transport links. It stipulates that the Republic of Armenia is responsible for ensuring the safety of transport links between the western regions of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, facilitating the free movement of citizens, vehicles and goods in both sense. In addition, the border guard service of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia will supervise the control of transport communications.

Although not explicitly mentioned in the agreement, the transport route that will connect Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan is expected to be the Zangezur Corridor. This corridor, part of which will pass through Armenian territory, is currently under negotiation between Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia. Once completed, the Zangezur Corridor will also provide a direct rail link between Turkey and Azerbaijan via the Kars-Nakhchivan Railway. The government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan attaches great importance to the Zangezur corridor, despite the fact that Turkey is not a party to the ceasefire agreement and is not involved in the negotiations. Under these circumstances and given the geopolitical implications, the question arises: who benefits geopolitically from the establishment of the Zangezur corridor?

The Zangezur Corridor, as a proposed transport route, aims to connect Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, with a section of the corridor expected to cross Armenian territory. For Azerbaijan, the creation of the Zangezur Corridor has significant geopolitical implications as it will provide a direct connection for Azerbaijan, the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic and Turkey, independently of Iran. Currently, Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan are connected only by the Iran-Armenia border. Despite Azerbaijan’s energy and transit opportunities for the benefit of Georgia and Iran, Nakhchivan was deprived of similar advantages as part of Azerbaijan.

Iran fears that the opening of the corridor will undermine its “privileged position” in Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, reduce Azerbaijan’s dependence on Iran to reach Nakhchivan and weaken economic ties, Iran’s policies and others with Azerbaijan, including Nakhichevan. There are currently no direct land routes between Nakhchivan and Azerbaijan, so their connection has always relied on transit through Iran. The same applies to trucks departing from Turkey and heading to Central Asia by land. The creation of the Zangezur Corridor would disrupt this privileged position, diminishing the substantial revenues from the transit trade and, more importantly, reducing its strategic importance.

Furthermore, Iran considers that the corridor could provide Azerbaijan with more aggressive behavior due to reduced dependence on Iran, enhancing Azerbaijan’s economic strength and turning it into a center of attraction for the Turks, who represent one of the largest ethnonational groups in Iran. All of these factors could strengthen the nationalist movement of Azerbaijan Turks in Iran, known as the South Azerbaijan National Movement.

The Zangezur Corridor offers Armenia an opportunity to free itself from the geopolitical encirclement in which it sees itself. Armenia can benefit from the emerging process in the Caucasus by improving its relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan. Freed from this encirclement, Armenia can achieve relative economic prosperity, wealth and security and develop advanced democracy and good relations with the West. The Zangezur Corridor also allows Armenia to balance its relations with Iran. Armenian leaders are aware that Armenia’s relations with Iran have tarnished its image with Western countries, especially the United States. One of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s foreign policy goals is to rethink Armenia’s relations with Iran in a way that does not harm its relations with the West. The Zangezur corridor also offers this opportunity to Armenia.

The Zangezur Corridor will undoubtedly reshape the dimensions, nature and quality of Turkey-Azerbaijan relations, transforming Turkey’s policy in the Caucasus. Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey in the economic, military, political, energy and transport spheres in the Caucasus will also increase and diversify.

This transit route in the Zangezur Corridor will also provide a new alternative for Turkish trucks heading to Central Asia via Iran. Although the economic evaluation of this alternative has not yet been fully conducted, it will reduce Turkey’s dependence on Iran and decrease Iran’s importance in transport from Ankara to Baku. The corridor will lead to increased Turkish investments in Nakhchivan, opening a new phase in Turkey-Nakhchivan relations. The provinces of Turkey located along the borders of the Caucasus will experience economic strengthening. The Zangezur Corridor needs to normalize Turkey-Armenia relations or, at the very least, to open the door. The opening of the corridor will serve as an important testing ground for the improvement of relations between Turkey and Armenia.

For Russia, it is essential to activate any transport corridor in the South Caucasus that allows regional integration and helps to mitigate the economic consequences of the sanctions imposed on it because of its invasion of Ukraine. Therefore, the operationalization of the Zangezur corridor, which would allow Russia to access Armenia via Azerbaijan, is of great importance. Since the Russian Border Guard Service will control the corridor, Russia will wield considerable power and influence over its operations.

Iran takes a stand against the Zangezur corridor. In a show of military force, Iran conducted large-scale exercises, known as “Mighty Iran”, along its border with Nakhchivan. These exercises took place in October 2022, serving as a warning to deter Azerbaijan and to demonstrate Iran’s opposition to the establishment of the Zangezur Corridor. As tensions between Azerbaijan and Iran continue to escalate, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have conducted joint military exercises with Turkey along the border with Iran, sending a clear message to Tehran. The drills, announced in December 2022, were a direct response to Iran’s previous maneuvers on the border. The most significant aspect of the joint drills was Turkey’s visible support for Azerbaijan, marking the first time that Turkey stood openly alongside Azerbaijan against Iran. The involvement of Turkish troops, including F-16 fighter jets, and senior officials underscored the strong military alliance between the two countries.

In conclusion, the geopolitical competition surrounding the Zangezur Corridor has the potential to escalate into unintended military tensions between Turkey, Azerbaijan and Iran. The strategic importance of the corridor and the conflicting interests of these countries have exacerbated geopolitical rivalries, fueling an atmosphere of competition and mistrust. Azerbaijan’s efforts to make the corridor a vital trade route and its growing partnership with Turkey have strained relations with Iran, which sees the corridor as a threat to its own geopolitical interests. The increase in military exercises, warnings and countermeasures between these countries indicates a growing risk of even unintended military escalation as each side seeks to protect its perceived national security and strategic objectives. It is crucial that all parties involved seek diplomatic solutions and engage in constructive dialogue to defuse tensions and find mutually beneficial solutions. Failure to do so could have far-reaching consequences for regional stability and the broader geopolitical landscape of the South Caucasus.

* Fatih Yurtsever is a former naval officer in the Turkish Armed Forces. He uses a pseudonym for security reasons.