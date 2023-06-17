PM Modi to address fellow FedEx Mastercard CEOs during his visit to the US





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet CEOs of top US companies including FedEx, MasterCard and Adobe when he travels to the United States for an official state visit, a source familiar with the matter said. The CEO’s reception with more than 1,200 attendees, including business leaders from U.S. and Indian companies such as Tech Mahindra and Mastek, will be held on June 23 at the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, the CEO added. source. It will follow the official June 22 State Dinner at the White House with President Joe Biden – a celebration seen as a milestone in relations between the two democracies. Biden is eager to get stronger with India as part of his bid to win what he has touted as a contest between free and autocratic societies, particularly China. Modi is unlikely to directly address the China threat in public remarks, a second source said, but he is expected to raise the issue in private discussions. Decreasing India’s dependence on Russia for its defense needs and increasing its own manufacturing capabilities will be among the main topics discussed between the two countries, the second source said. The Biden administration is pushing New Delhi to cut its own red tape and strike a deal for dozens of US-made armed drones, sources told Reuters. New Delhi has frustrated Washington by participating in military exercises with Russia and increasing purchases of the country’s crude oil, a key source of funding for the war in Ukraine. Washington encouraged New Delhi to do more to punish Russia for invading Ukraine. US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who recently visited India to make final preparations ahead of Modi’s visit, said the United States was on the verge of removing barriers that prevent more trade. fluidity with India in critical areas such as defense and high technology. The United States became India’s largest trading partner in FY 2022-23, with two-way trade growing nearly 8% to $128.55 billion, Indian ministry data shows. Trade. This rise contrasts with the 1.5% drop in trade between India and China to $113.83 billion in the same fiscal year. Other key issues to be discussed, according to the second source, are how to boost chip manufacturing in India and reduce its reliance on China for electronics. The countries will also discuss artificial intelligence, quantum computing and cybersecurity, as well as work visas for Indian workers. Biden is expected to make his own trip to New Delhi in September for the India-hosted G20 meetings.

