UK accuses pro-Imran YouTuber Adil Raja of terrorism charges





When British police arrested and later released retired Pakistani army officer and popular YouTuber Adil Raja, at the behest of the Pakistani government, it raised a lot of eyebrows and speculation.

It now appears that he was arrested for terrorism offenses by the Counter-Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) under Section 59 of the UK Terrorism Act 2000 at the request of the Pakistani government. Raja’s lawyer, Mahtab Aziz, also confirmed that the police action in London came after Pakistan’s complaints to the UK.

Although the popular YouTuber, who is close to former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been out on bail until September, UK investigations into terrorism charges will continue against him, Pakistani media reports.

Pakistani daily The News International reported from London that Raja is being tried under UK laws under which incitement to terrorism abroad is considered an act committed in the UK.

The newspaper quotes a UK-based lawyer, Umar Ali, as saying: “If a person encourages someone else to commit an act of terrorism outside the UK, he has committed an offence. The act they incite must be similar to certain offences, such as murder or willful harm, if committed in England and Wales. If someone is found guilty of this offence, he faces the same penalties as if he himself had committed the corresponding offence. It doesn’t matter if the instigated person is in the UK or not.”

The Pakistani military has launched a massive crackdown on people inside and outside Pakistan in connection with May 9 protests by supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan who targeted properties and families in the ‘army. Raja is part of the diaspora known to be fanatically loyal to Khan, whom the government of Shehbaz Sharif wants to break.

Raja has denied any involvement in terrorist offenses and reportedly told British police he was a victim of the Pakistani government’s authoritarianism.

In one of his last tweets, he said: “The Pakistani state’s harassment of dissenting voices and democracy continues. This is a classic example of the misuse and manipulation of state resources to carry out an international “witch-hunting/fishing” misadventure.

Pakistani state harassment of dissenting and democratic voices continues. This is a classic example of the misuse and manipulation of state resources to carry out an international “witch hunt/fishing” misadven[email protected] @elonmusk @amnestysasia pic.twitter.com/ipTitvfIQL

Adil Raja (@soldierspeaks) June 16, 2023

He continued his tirade against Pakistan, tagging Twitter and its CEO Elon Musk alongside human rights organization Amnesty Asia in his anti-Pakistan tweets.

In another tweet after his release by British police, Raja said he “…will continue to defend people’s democratic right to peaceful protest as the only way to bring about real change. A sea of ​​peaceful protesters can bring about change, which violent protest cannot because violence can only be counterproductive.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indianarrative.com/world-news/uk-docks-pro-imran-youtuber-adil-raja-on-terror-charges-145535.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos